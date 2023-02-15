✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Officials searching for missing Nicola Bulley have been handed a “stained glove” from a field near where she was last seen on 27 January.

Two walkers found the glove roughly seven miles away from the bench where the 45-year-old mother-of-two’s mobile phone was found.

The authorities took away the blue-coloured ski glove from the scene, though they asserted that the main line of investigation – that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre – has not changed, reports The Telegraph.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school.

Police are expected to hold a press conference later today, as they seek to combat disinformation surrounding her disappearance.

Her partner Paul Ansell has reportedly expressed “frustration” with the progress made in the police search, as the hunt for Ms Bulley enters its third week.

“He’s struggling to get answers that he wants,” forensic expert Peter Faulding was quoted as saying.