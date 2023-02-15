Nicola Bulley – latest: Police recover ‘stained glove’ from field near where dog walker vanished
Police say main line of investigation – that Bulley fell into River Wyre – remains unchanged
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Officials searching for missing Nicola Bulley have been handed a “stained glove” from a field near where she was last seen on 27 January.
Two walkers found the glove roughly seven miles away from the bench where the 45-year-old mother-of-two’s mobile phone was found.
The authorities took away the blue-coloured ski glove from the scene, though they asserted that the main line of investigation – that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre – has not changed, reports The Telegraph.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school.
Police are expected to hold a press conference later today, as they seek to combat disinformation surrounding her disappearance.
Her partner Paul Ansell has reportedly expressed “frustration” with the progress made in the police search, as the hunt for Ms Bulley enters its third week.
“He’s struggling to get answers that he wants,” forensic expert Peter Faulding was quoted as saying.
Map of last known movements
Yellow ribbons for Nicola
Yellow ribbons and heart-shaped paper notes adorned with messages of hope and goodwill have been tied to the footbridge in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.
On Tuesday, next-door neighbour and friend Charlotte Drake tied her own message to the railings, as the police search for missing Nicola Bulley continues.
Nicola Bulley’s partner is ‘frustrated’ with police investigation
Nicola Bulley’s partner has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made in her search, claimed a forensic search specialist involved in the case.
Paul Ansell, 44, also demanded the authorities to hold a joint press conference last week, but was “absolutely appalled” when they failed to respond to his request, reported Mail Online.
“He’s got a relationship with the police family liaison officers, but I think he’s struggling to get answers that he wants,” forensic expert Peter Faulding was quoted as saying by Mail Online.
“He’s got a line of communication with them, but I think there’s a problem. He vented his frustrations to the family liaison officers last week in front of me when I was there.”
“Paul is just lost, really. He’s got no partner, the kids are missing their mum, and he’s absolutely in pieces.”
