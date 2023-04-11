Nicola Bulley news – latest: Divers return to river where missing mother’s body was found
Inquest into Ms Bulley’s death to be held in June
Police divers have returned to the stretch of river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye, Lancashire in February, but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.
Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on 4 April and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube. Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”
Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school –sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.
Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.
An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on 26 June.
A body belonging to missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on 19 February, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog Willow after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.
Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her body, which was formally identified the following day.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley's body
Missing mother-of-two discovered in stretch of river already searched by police
A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found has been released.
Map shows where police searched and where body was found in Nicola Bulley search
Ms Bulley was last seen walking along the towpath near Allotment Lane at around 9am on 27 January
YouTuber spots divers wading through River Wyre
Police divers were spotted wading through the River Wyre on 4 April and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube.
The diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.
In a statement shared today, Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”
Footage shared to social media by YouTuber Maria Solarz shows the divers returning to the scene, with one diver filmed “floating on his back” along a stretch of river.
Ms Solarz shot the video while on a “nice quiet walk” with her son and friend.
The divers are seen wading through the waist-level water before floating down the river near a weir, close to where the mother-of-two went missing.
A body was found in the search for Nicola Bulley after a tip-off by members of the public in February.
The 45-year-old, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.
Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on 19 February.
Questions still hang over the circumstances of the protracted search for Ms Bulley as we await the results of an inquest and a long list of investigations.
In the meantime, here is a timeline of how the case unfolded:
The 45-year-old mortgage advisor went missing on January 27
Police divers return to River Wyre six weeks after body of missing mother found
Police divers have returned to the River Wyre six weeks after Nicola Bulley’s body was found in the water.
Footage has been shared on social media showing the divers in the water.
Officers are seen wading through the water next to the weir close to where the 45-year-old’s phone and her dog Willow were found on the morning she disappeared on 27 January.
Nicola Bulley: Police divers return to river after body of missing mother found
The mother of two went missing on 27 January prompting a three week search
