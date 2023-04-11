✕ Close Related video: Suspected area of River Wyre where body was found during search for Nicola Bulley

Police divers have returned to the stretch of river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye, Lancashire in February, but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.

Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on 4 April and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube. Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school –sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.

Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on 26 June.