Nicola Bulley – live: Police accused of ‘victim blaming’ for revealing mother’s personal struggles
Officers also detailed incident when ‘police and health professionals’ were previously called to missing mother’s family home
Nicola Bulley was listed ‘high risk’ due to number of ‘specific vulnerabilities’
Police are facing backlash and accusations of ‘victim blaming’ after revealing Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles.
This evening Lancashire Police announced the missing mother had faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.
It was significantly more detail than detectives had released at a press conference just hours earlier, when they simply referred to “vulnerabilities” that made her a “high risk” missing person.
But the decision to disclose such private information has been criticised, with MPs including Stella Creasy and Alicia Kearns among those questioning the move.
The revelations, in a new online statement, follow a defensive press conference by Lancashire Police on Wednesday that criticised online speculation about the case that detectives claim has hampered search efforts.
Ms Bulley disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre in Saint Michael’s on Wyre and has not been seen since.
Police have been accused of 'victim blaming' after revealing Nicola Bulley's personal struggles, with MPs saying they are "troubled" by the unusual move.
On Wednesday evening Lancashire Police announced the missing dog walker had faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.
It was significantly more detail than detectives had released at a press conference just hours earlier, when they simply referred to “vulnerabilities” that made her a “high risk” missing person.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those calling out the move, and questioning how it could help the search that is now in its third week
“I am deeply uncomfortable with the police releasing Nicola Bulley’s so-called “vulnerabilities” on menopause & alcohol,” she tweeted. “I struggle to ascertain how this will assist Police in their search & investigations. I do see how it would assist those wishing to victim-blame or diminish.”
Labour’s Stella Creasy was also concerned about how much had been made public, and called on Lancashire Police to justify their decision.
“The decision to disclose this level of detail on a missing person’s private life, with no evidence that this is assisting in finding her, is deeply troubling,” she tweeted.
“The police need to be much clearer as to why any of this helps find Nicola Bulley or support this investigation.”
Author and barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman added: “Missing mother Nicola Bulley had “some significant issues with alcohol” brought on by struggles with the menopause, police have said. Such a serious invasion into her private life which will only result in further victim blaming. Shameful.”
As police are still searches for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who vanished almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school
Nicola Bulley has faced "significant issues with alcohol" brought on by "ongoing struggles with the menopause", police revealed on Wednesday night as they blamed "TikTok detectives" for distracting officers in the search for her.
Sam Rkaina reports on why Lancashire Constabulary took the "unusual step" of giving details about her private life:
What is the focus of police investigation?
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are looking at a number of ways to find out where she is.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped off her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.
Lancashire Police said there has been an “unprecedented amount of work” on the investigation, with more than 40 dedicated detectives looking through hundreds of hours of possible leads.
More than 300 premises have been visited and around 1,500 pieces of information have been received, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Extensive searches have been carried out on the River Wyre, with officers searching as far as the sea.
Senior investigating officer Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “As any senior investigating officer does, you form a number of hypotheses, that is scenarios which are possible from the information to hand.
“Those hypotheses included the one that she possibly could have gone into the river, that there could have been third-party involvement, and lastly, that she could have left the area voluntarily.”
The force said there is no evidence to suggest any crime has been committed or there was any third-party involvement.
Police have been accused of “victim blaming” as MPs and other high-profile figures question the decision to make Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles public.
Lancashire Constabulary took the unusual step of giving details about the missing mother’s private life “to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation” about the investigation into her disappearance.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those denouncing the force’s decision to share Ms Bulley’s struggles, when it is not clear how doing so will help the ongoing search.
The forensic expert who assisted the police in the search for Nicola Bulley claims he wasn’t told the missing mother had “significant issues” and says he would have taken a different approach if he had.
Peter Faulding claims police did not tell his team Ms Bulley was considered “high risk” as soon as the missing persons case was launched after she disappeared on 27 January.
Mr Faulding said having this knowledge would have changed his team’s “whole search strategy”.
Social media sleuths have “distracted” the investigation into Nicola Bulley, police said on Wednesday as they revealed the mother-of-two had “specific vulnerabilities” at the time she went missing.
Lancashire Police detective superintendent Smith said officers have been “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” relating to the case and that “TikTokers have been playing private detectives” near the scene of the 45-year-old’s disappearance.
Nicola Bulley’s disappearance while walking her dog in a sleepy Lancashire village has captured the nation’s attention on rare scale, with social media sleuths pouring over every known detail of the case.
But it has also become the subject of intense scrutiny and conjecture. In a bid to confront this “distracting” speculation – and criticism of their investigation – Lancashire Police called a press conference to update the public on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.
Reasserting that – despite their “exhaustive” enquiries – there is still no evidence to suggest any criminal involvement, the officer leading the search, Detective Superintendent Becky Smith, also tackled a number of “persistent myths” surrounding the case.
The forensic expert who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley claims he wasn’t told the missing mother had “significant issues” - and says he would have taken a different approach if he had.
Peter Faulding claims police did not tell his team Ms Bulley was considered ‘high risk’ as soon as the missing persons case was launched after she disappeared on 27 January.
Mr Faulding said having this knowledge would have changed his team’s “whole search strategy”.
