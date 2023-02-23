Nicola Bulley – latest: Family prepares for funeral as coroner confirms missing mother’s body to be released
Public raises more than £10,000 for family to help cover funeral costs
Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre
More than £10,000 has been donated by members of the public to help Nicola Bulley’s family cover the costs of her funeral, as a coroner confirmed that the mother-of-two’s body will soon be released.
Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on Sunday, some three weeks after she went missing while walking her dog.
Friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.
An inquest heard on Wednesday that Ms Bulley was identified by dental records. The coroner also confirmed her body can be released for a family funeral to take place.
Meanwhile, the policing watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Ms Bulley carried out just 17 days before she disappeared.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (16 February) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.
“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”
Memorial organised in Nicola Bulley’s hometown
A memorial gathering is being organised in Nicola Bulley’s hometown in Essex to pay respects to the 45-year-old.
“The community always pulls together at times like this so we are tomorrow night showing our love and paying our respect to the family,” Kerry Linehan, one of the organisers told BBC News.
“We are a tight-knit community in South Woodham Ferrers and when things like this happen we always rally around and there is always something that will happen,” said Jon Morter, who runs a local community Facebook page.
A local artist Danny Bench has also painted a mural in her honour, reported the BBC.
The memorial service will take place at Queen Elizabeth II Square in South Woodham Ferrers, around 8pm tonight.
Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.
Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.
The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Bulley‘s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
The 45-year-old’s family were not in attendance at the hearing
The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.
Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.
The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
‘She had a heart made of gold,’ the 45-year-old’s friends said
A “full independent review” is set to be carried out by the College of Policing into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case, the county’s police and crime commissioner said.
Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.
The force said it “welcomes the independent review”, adding that it is “keen to take the opportunity to learn”.
Report:
Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner said the public feel ‘there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation’.
There are thousands of retired and former police officers who’ve had the good grace and emotional intelligence not to get involved in the runaway commentary that has surrounded Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
The only people who can claim to actually care about finding Nicola are her distraught loved ones and the 200 or so professionals who are on the ground in Lancashire, and have been for the past three weeks. Virtually everybody else who has invited themselves into the midst of these awful circumstances has done so for personal gain or validation.
Let me be clear: I am not referring to former cops who in good faith have tried to provide some insight into the rationale and investigation around “high-risk” missing person strategies.
I’m instead talking about a handful of former police officers, who in my opinion have recklessly thrown in completely unfounded and entirely speculative theories, that have resulted in the press and media seizing upon them and spreading them as if they were the truth.
Mike Pannett writes:
Nicola’s disappearance isn’t last night’s TV drama cliffhanger – it is a real event concerning real people, and we should respect that
The police watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out by Lancashire Police on 10 January, days before she was last seen.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (16 February) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.
“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
The investigation comes after the force said it would also conduct its own internal review
Nicola Bulley’s body has been found in the River Wyre, after weeks of agonising searches.
The latest unwelcome news comes against a backdrop of intense speculation on social media and appeals for information, while a family attempted to put one foot in front of the other, terrified of what comes next.
The public relate to it. They have connected with this traumatic event, and have become desperate for resolution.
When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered. How could this happen? Where are they? Will they ever be found? Did they run away? Were they attacked? Is this a tragic accident? Did someone harm them? Are they suffering? Are they safe?
When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered, writes psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor:
When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered, writes psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor
Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
Read this report to find out what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary:
The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday.
The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Bryn Hargeaves vanished in West Virginia last year, and now brother Gareth has drawn parallels with missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Matt Mathers reports:
Bryn Hargeaves vanished in West Virginia last year, and now brother Gareth has drawn parallels with missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
