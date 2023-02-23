✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

More than £10,000 has been donated by members of the public to help Nicola Bulley’s family cover the costs of her funeral, as a coroner confirmed that the mother-of-two’s body will soon be released.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on Sunday, some three weeks after she went missing while walking her dog.

Friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

An inquest heard on Wednesday that Ms Bulley was identified by dental records. The coroner also confirmed her body can be released for a family funeral to take place.

Meanwhile, the policing watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Ms Bulley carried out just 17 days before she disappeared.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (16 February) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”