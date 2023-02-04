Nicola Bulley - latest news: Sister questions police theory missing dog walker fell in river
Mother of two vanished near Lancashire river with her phone still on the line
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.
The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”
Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.
The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.
However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.
In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.
“Willow used to love a tennis ball, but it used to disturb the walk so they haven’t had the tennis ball since way into last year”, Ms White confirmed. “There was definitely no ball.”
Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river
The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”
Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.
The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.
However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.
Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished
Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.
Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe thatMs Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said.
Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley.
“I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk their dogs on the river path near to St Michael’s or downstream of St Michael’s towards Morecambe Bay, can look out for,” she said.
“They are an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.
“It’s really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us.”
Read more:
Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished
Lancashire Police believe missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre
The final email and an abandoned Teams call: Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance
The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.
Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.
Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.
Her parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, have since spoken of their “dread” at the thought of never seeing her again, and of hearing their grandchildren “sobbing” after being told “mummy is lost”.
Here, Matt Mathers takes a look at her last known movements:
Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s mysterious disappearance
Police have released a timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school on Friday morning.
Read more:
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
The 45-year-old mother of two arranged a playdate with a friend just minutes before she disappeared
Mystery of mother who vanished during a work conference call
Walking your dog, going for a coffee, popping out for a run: all normal activities carried out daily with minimal issue.
However, for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, a walk along the River Wyre has turned into a sizable mystery sparking a missing person investigation after the 45-year-old vanished off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, leaving just her Spaniel.
Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have joined the investigation, while Lancashire Police have spoken to two potential witnesses.
An unknown man aged around 70, white, 6ft tall, well-built, who was walking a small white fluffy dog on a lead, is believed to have been in the area around the time Ms Bulley disappeared.
The second potential witness was spotted on CCTV at 8:48am close to the area where Ms Bulley was last seen. She was also walking a small, white dog and is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, and a bobble hat. Police said they had traced both witnesses.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Nicola Bulley: Mystery of mortgage adviser who vanished while walking her dog
Nicola Bulley, 45, is still missing five days after taking her dog for a walk , reports Thomas Kingsley
Friends call for ‘factual evidence’ rather than hypothesis
What have the police been doing to find her?
Lancashire Police provided an update on the search efforts on Friday.
“It’s now a week since the mum of two went missing and since last Friday we have been carrying out extensive searches in the area along with many other inquiries in the background,” a statement said, before listing the latest activities.
- Extensive and thorough searches of the river and footpaths by specialist police search teams and partner agencies including HM Coastguard, mountain rescue and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Resources have included specialist search dogs, drone, police helicopter and divers. These searches are continuing.
- A team of detectives working behind the scenes analysing telephony, house to house, CCTV, dashcam and carrying out other digital enquiries and examining information coming into the inquiry
- Several public appeals for information and to trace witnesses. Key witnesses have all now been traced. We are grateful to the media for all their coverage and to the community for their help, information and support.
The police theory explained
Police believe the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing in just “a 10-minute window” while she was walking her dog, Willow, close to the River Wyre, after dropping off her daughters – aged six and nine – at school.
Ms Bulley had logged in to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.
She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am – the last known sighting – and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.
The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.
The police search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service – with sniffer dogs, drones and police helicopters deployed.
Detectives are also working behind the scenes to analyse CCTV and dashcam videos, and members of the public with footage which could be useful have been urged to come forward.
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s friend disputes that a ball was taken on the walk
In an interview with Sky News, Nicola Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the dog walk. She describes how the spaniel would often “pester” for it, so Ms Bulley made the decision to stop using it.
“Willow used to love a tennis ball, but it used to disturb the walk so they haven’t had the tennis ball since way into last year”, Ms White confirmed. “There was definitely no ball.”
In an interview with MailOnline, Superintendent Sally Riley said that police were looking at all scenarios. However, she admitted that it was “possible” that Ms Bulley fell into the river whilst trying to recover a tennis ball for her dog close to the water’s edge.
Ms White is similarly critical of the Lancashire Police claims, expressing that it was a disappointment for Friday’s press conference to be based purely on hypothesis rather than confirmed facts.
“When we’re talking about a life, we can’t base it on a hypothesis,” she said. “Surely we need this factual evidence.”
Lancashire Police stated on Friday that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog. Substantial CCTV in the surrounding areas has ruled out that Ms Bulley left the park via the majority of the gates.
Read more:
Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river
Lancashire Police revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that they believe the 45-year-old fell into the river
Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’
A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.
“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.
Watch:
Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’
A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family. The mortgage adviser, disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre. Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished. “We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies