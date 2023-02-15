Nicola Bulley – latest: Two arrested over messages as caravan park hits out at vigilantes
Officers spotted at the Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site as search for the missing woman continues
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious messages over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
Lancashire Police said it received reports over the weekend of messages being sent to Wyre Council members.
It comes as staff at the caravan park near to where Ms Bulley vanished hit out at vigilantes for allegedly harassing locals and “filming through the windows” of villagers’ homes.
Officers were spotted on Monday at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.
And former detective chief inspector Simon Harding has urged Lancashire Police to change the way it speaks to the public, to “reassure other people and stop people going to that scene and taking things into their own hands.”
The hunt for Ms Bulley is now in its third week, with police no closer to finding the missing mother-of-two and searches along the river she was walking along proving fruitless.
A 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences.
Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
A reminder below of the timeline before Ms Bulley vanished.
8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school
8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path
8.53am – She sent an email to her boss
9.01am – She logged into a Teams call
9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking Willow. Work is ongoing to establish exactly what time this was.
9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on
9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.
Police to hold a press conference amid ongoing search for Nicola Bulley
Police will hold a press conference about the ongoing search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley as they seek to combat disinformation about her disappearance.
The briefing will take place as speculation about what might have happened to her has continued to grow in the 19 days since she vanished.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters - aged six and nine - at school on 27 January.
Nicola Bulley: Police told to improve comms to stop vigilantes
Police have told to change the way they communicate with the public in the Nicola Bulley case in order to stop vigilante searches.
Former detective chief inspector Simon Harding told Sky News that police should seek to “reassure other people and stop people going to that scene and taking things into their own hands”.
“It can hinder quite a lot. It really can.
He added: “There are police divers ... who are experts themselves – they don’t necessarily need other people.
“But now come out and say, ‘we’ve done this, we have done this CCTV, we’ve done this researching’ to stop people.
“It’s the messaging, which is the problem for me.”
‘Vile’ Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to local councillor
Nicola Bulley’s local council has been forced to take steps to protect its members after some received “vile” phone calls over the mother-of-two’s disappearance (Andy Gregory reports).
Wyre Council has now been forced to remove contact details for councillors in Ms Bulley’s local ward of Inskip with Sowerby from its website, after some received a flurry of late-night phone calls.
Five of the parish council’s six members received calls between 12.45am and 3am on Saturday, with all but one simply ringing off as they answered, a council source told The Mirror.
Lancashire Police told The Independent that they were investigating the matter, with a copy of an “offensive” voicemail referencing the missing dog walker being handed to the force.
Police speak to fishermen over Nicola Bulley disappearance
Lancashire Police is understood to have contacted an angling club yesterday to ask who was allowed to fish on the river on the day of the disappearance.
A local fisherman told Mail Online: “It sounds like they are trying to work out if anyone was fishing on the river that day and saw something, but nobody was.”
He said police had contacted fishermen on the first day of the disappearance, but only to ask how deep the water was where she went missing,
The angler stressed that no fishermen were there on 27 January, adding: “The only people that were on the river that day were dog walkers. I can guarantee you that.”
Mystery over Nicola Bulley’s car keys as partner asks Mercedes to track them
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has appealed to Mercedes for help tracking the missing mother-of-two’s car keys, her friend has revealed (Andy Gregory writes).
This week, her neighbour of five years, Charlotte Drake, sought to reject internet theories that Ms Bulley may have left her car keys in the ignition while walking her dog, Willow, telling the Metro that “were definitely on Nikki at the time” of her disappearance.
Now another of her friends has revealed that “one of the first things” that her partner, Mr Ansell, did after realising she was missing was to contact Mercedes to see if the keys could be tracked.
Nicola Bulley’s partner 'frustrated by lack of imagination’ in police search
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has grown frustrated with a “lack of imagination and willpower” in the police search for the missing mother-of-two, a forensics expert said.
Mr Ansell has urged police to search on land for his partner after three weeks of wading around the River Wyre have failed to find anything.
Peter Faulding, who was drafted into the underwater search and is in contact with Mr Ansell, told MailOnline: “He’s got a relationship with the police family liaison officers, but I think he’s struggling to get answers that he wants.
“He’s got a line of communication with them, but I think there’s a problem.
“He vented his frustrations to the family liaison officers last week in front of me when I was there. He said ‘Why can’t you go and search buildings in the village?’ ‘They said they can’t because they need a search warrant. He said ‘Well, you could just ask them.’ People would happily let them in, the whole village is behind him.
“There’s a feeling that there’s just a lack of imagination and willpower. I don’t want to be critical of police, but I’m just giving his thoughts really.”
Council forced to remove contact details
On Monday, Wyre Council removed councillors’ contact details from its website due to “inappropriate emails and phone calls” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
It said it had temporarily removed contact details for “parish and town council members” after Lancashire Police confirmed its investigation.
Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation; however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our elected members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.
“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation, and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.
“It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their elected representatives.”
The council added: “Wyre Council will log any reports of abuse and these will be forwarded to the police. Please be respectful.”
Nicola ‘would have only been waist deep in water unless pushed'
Forensics expert Peter Faulding believes Ms Bulley would only have been in the river water waist deep - unless she was pushed.
“If she slipped down the bank she wouldn’t go far,” he told MailOnline. “The rocks would hold her in place and she’d only have been waist deep. She could have stood there and asked for help because people do walk by.
“She’d have needed to be pushed extremely hard from behind to have launched herself into the deep water and experienced police divers have searched that thoroughly.”
Mr Faulding, who specialises in underwater searches, surveyed the river last week but found no trace of the missing mother.
