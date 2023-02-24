Nicola Bulley – latest: Family prepares for funeral as coroner confirms missing mother’s body to be released
Coroner’s office confirms mother-of-two’s body will be released soon
Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre
More than £20,000 has been donated by members of the public to help Nicola Bulley’s family cover the cost of her funeral, as a coroner confirmed that the mother-of-two’s body will soon be released.
Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on Sunday, some three weeks after she went missing while walking her dog.
Friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.
An inquest heard on Wednesday that Bulley was identified by dental records. The coroner also confirmed her body can be released for a family funeral to take place.
Meanwhile, the policing watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Bulley carried out just 17 days before she disappeared.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (16 February) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.
“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”
Police handling of Nicola Bulley case to be under independent review
Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case is to be examined under a full independent review.
The county’s police and crime commissioner announced the College of Policing will carry out the investigation.
Police commissioner Andrew Snowden said the public feel “there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation.”
It comes after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.
Police handling of Nicola Bulley case to be under full independent review
Lancashire Police's handling of the Nicola Bulley case is to be examined under a full independent review. The county’s police and crime commissioner announced the College of Policing will carry out the investigation. Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public feel "there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation." It comes after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing. The mother's body was recovered from the River Wyre three weeks after she went missing. Sign up for our newsletters.
Reasons why it may have taken so long to find Bulley’s body
Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Bulley might not have been found sooner.
“Although the area where she was found is just within the tidal section, I doubt she moved up and down the river very far,” a professor who studies rivers told The Telegraph.
The professor, who did not want to be named, said he believed Bulley was most likely in the same spot throughout the search operation.
Matt Mathers has more.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body
Body of missing mother-of-two was discovered in a stretch of river already searched by police
Public raise £26,000 for Nicola Bulley’s family
Members of the public have raised £26,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after a body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.
The friends and family of Bulley launched the GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.
“As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time,” the organisers wrote.
Crowd gathers for vigil in Essex
A huge crowd held a candlelit vigil in Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex to remember her.
So many people wanted to leave flowers and tributes that they had to queue to lay them, according to local reporter Ellis Whitehouse.
Street mural painted in home town
A street artist has created a mural to Nicola Bulley in the town where she grew up, South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.
Danny Bench, who has completed the mural, went to William de Ferrers School with Ms Bulley, and was friends with her sister, Louise Cunningham, who approved the work before he started.
He told The Mirror he took two days off work to do it.
The investigations launched
As well as the inquest, four official investigations have been launched. This is what they all are:
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday.
Social media algorithms fuelled online interest in case
In case you missed it:
Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the case, experts have claimed.
Social media algorithms fuelled online interest in Nicola Bulley case – experts
Social media experts have said platforms whose algorithms reward engagement drove ‘amateur sleuths’ and conspiracy theorists to discuss the case.
Amazon books ‘nothing short of disgusting'
Publication on Amazon of books about Nicola Bulley has prompted anger and accusations of profiteering.
Three books were briefly advertised on the site, before being taken down.
Leader of Wyre Council, Cllr Michael Vincent, branded them “nothing short of disgusting”, saying whoever wrote them was “capitalising on her death”, the Lancashire Telegraph reported.
Others branded the books “shameful and beyond disrespectful”.
In case you missed it:
Media watchdog Ofcom has asked ITV and Sky to “explain their actions” in Nicola Bulley reporting:
Media watchdog Ofcom asks ITV and Sky to ‘explain actions’ in Nicola Bulley reporting
Ofcom has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions” after Nicola Bulley’s family accused them of intruding on their privacy after her body was discovered in the River Wyre. The media watchdog said it was “extremely concerned” after the 45-year-old’s relatives questioned the role of the media during the investigation into her disappearance. “They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits,” a statement from the family read. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
In case you missed it...
The family of Nicola Bulley have said they can let the mother of two “rest now”, as questions linger over why it took more than three weeks for her body to be discovered.
Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after the 45-year-old was last seen on January 27.
She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Lancashire Police called a press conference on Monday, where the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.
Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.
Nicola Bulley’s family say she can finally ‘rest’, as questions remain over case
Lancashire Police came under fire after making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and perimenopause public.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies