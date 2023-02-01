✕ Close Nicola Bulley: Police 'extremely concerned' for dog walker missing for three days

An “abandoned house” was searched in the investigation for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Teams searched the area near Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire to find the 45-year-old mother of two.

She was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am as she walked along a footpath to a river while still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog, Willow.

Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched.

He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.

“We didn’t go into the house, as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something.”