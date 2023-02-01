Nicola Bulley – latest updates: Police search ‘abandoned house’ for missing dog walker
The mother of two vanished leaving her phone and dog
An “abandoned house” was searched in the investigation for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Teams searched the area near Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire to find the 45-year-old mother of two.
She was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am as she walked along a footpath to a river while still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog, Willow.
Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched.
He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.
“We didn’t go into the house, as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something.”
What happened to Nicola Bulley?
Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have have been part of the investigation to find missing mother Nicola Bulley.
Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, speaking from the family home in Inskip, Lancashire, said he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.
The engineer, who has been in a relationship with Ms Bulley for 12 years, said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.
Ms Bulley has been missing for five days now since the morning of 27 January when she was walking her brown spaniel after 9.15am.
Police have released an appeal describing the mother’s physical appearance: a 5ft3 white woman with light brown shoulder-length hair wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots. Her hair was in a ponytail.
Still, there is no clarity on where Ms Bulley could be.
Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken to. Our thanks to those who shared our appeal.”
In a statement Nicola’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.
“The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.
“We ask for anyone who thinks they may have any Information that may help the police find Nicola to please come forward and help them with their enquiries.”
Police search ‘abandoned house’ for missing dog walker
An “old abandoned” house has been searched in a bid to locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Teams scoured the area near Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire as they tried to trace the 45-year-old.
Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched.
He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.
“We didn’t go into the house, as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something.
“We leave that to the police. While the team was searching the grounds, the owner was there for some reason, and we asked him to go in and he had a quick look around and she wasn’t there.”
