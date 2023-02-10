Nicola Bulley – latest: Police ‘stop vigilante searchers’ as hunt for dog walker moves to sea
Lancashire Police say members of public searching St Michael’s on Wyre not helping
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
A dispersal order was issued by police last night after a vigilante search party combed an abandoned house on the hunt for Nicola Bulley, as the search for the missing dog walker has now moved to the sea.
Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to a Microsoft Teams call on a bench by the riverbank, with her dog running loose nearby.
Lancashire Police said the decision to issue of the order “followed reports of individuals - from outside the area of St Michael’s - filming on social media close to properties.
“The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.
“Two dispersal notices were issued, and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour.”
The force added that it would “not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage”.
It comes as the search for the mother-of-two has now reached the mouth of the river, near Fleetwood, with police looking along the western coast and into the Irish Sea and Morecambe Bay, Sky News reports.
Partner of Nicola Bulley visits scene as diving expert quits search
The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley on Wednesday visited the riverbank where she vanished.
Paul Ansell spent around 10 minutes close to a bench overlooking the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.
Joe Middleton reports:
Paul Ansell spoke with Peter Faulding, the underwater search expert helping with the search
The 12-mile stretch of water that could hold key to finding Nicola Bulley
The focal point of the search for Nicola Bulley on Thursday shifted miles downriver from the spot near St Michael’s on Wyre where her phone and beloved dog Willow were found on the morning of 27 January.
Footage showed rescue boats searching the estuary at the mouth of the River Wyre, where it empties into Morecambe Bay, a limitless body of water which opens into the Irish Sea.
Andy Gregory has more:
Maps and aerial images show new area of River Wyre in hunt for missing dog walker
‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’
The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.
Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.
She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.
Lucy Creaney urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”
Nicola Bulley: Search for missing mother-of-two moves to coastline at Morecambe Bay
Nicola Bulley vanished two weeks ago and police no closer to finding her – so what happens now?
As the search extends, there are still more questions than answers in the mysterious case of a missing dog walker, Thomas Kingsley reports.
As the search extends, there are still more questions than answers in the mysterious case of a missing dog walker, Thomas Kingsley reports
Nicola Bulley search moves to sea as police stop vigilantes hunting derelict home
The search for Nicola Bulley has now reached the sea, as police were forced to issue a dispersal order to stop vigilantes from hunting for the missing mother-of-two in riverside properties.
The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared on 27 January while taking her dog on a routine morning walk along the River Wyre, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, after dropping her daughters – aged six and nine – at school nearby.
Her mobile phone was discovered on a bench by the riverbank, still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, with her springer spaniel running loose nearby. The ensuing search for her, now in its 13th day, has “baffled” investigators and drawn intense national attention.
Extensive diver and sonar searches upriver have found no sign of dog walker’s body
Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance
A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance.
The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.
From the mobile phone on the bench to the calmness of her dog, this is what the divers ‘can’t get their head around’
ICYMI: 'Baffling case': Private rescue team confirm they are pulling out of Nicola Bulley search
‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’
The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.
Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.
She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.
Lucy Creaney urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”
The 12-mile stretch of water that could hold key to finding Nicola Bulley
What began with the discovery of a mobile phone on a riverside bench – still logged into a work videoconference call but with no sign of its owner – has quickly grown into an “unprecedented” search effort, encompassing hundreds of active lines of enquiry.
With it approaching two weeks since mother-of-two Nicola Bulley was reported missing, the focal point of the search on Thursday shifted miles downriver from the spot near St Michael’s on Wyre where her phone and beloved dog Willow were found on the morning of 27 January.
“People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir” at St Michael’s on Wyre, police acknowledged on Thursday.
Maps and aerial images show new area of River Wyre in hunt for missing dog walker
