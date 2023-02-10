✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

A dispersal order was issued by police last night after a vigilante search party combed an abandoned house on the hunt for Nicola Bulley, as the search for the missing dog walker has now moved to the sea.

Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to a Microsoft Teams call on a bench by the riverbank, with her dog running loose nearby.

Lancashire Police said the decision to issue of the order “followed reports of individuals - from outside the area of St Michael’s - filming on social media close to properties.

“The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

“Two dispersal notices were issued, and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour.”

The force added that it would “not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage”.

It comes as the search for the mother-of-two has now reached the mouth of the river, near Fleetwood, with police looking along the western coast and into the Irish Sea and Morecambe Bay, Sky News reports.