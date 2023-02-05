Nicola Bulley – latest news: Police say ‘key witness’ has come forward
Police believe that the mother of two fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.
On Saturday officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.
In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.
On Friday police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.
However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea.
She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.
In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.
'Key witness' comes forward
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.
This after officers said on Saturday that they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.
In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.
“We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday 27 January.
Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river.
The search for mother-of-two has now run for more than a week.
In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.
She said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.”
Here is a timeline of events:
Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
Search teams are trawling the River Wyre and surrounding land near St Michael’s on Wyre.
Unanswered questions over missing dog walker mystery as family dispute police theory
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley has puzzled police since she was last seen on the morning of 27 January.
The mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.
In a police conference held on February 3, Lancashire Police stated that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river, and was “not suspicious”, but the “tragic case of a missing person.”
But Ms Bulley’s family contest that idea and as the mystery continues, we look at unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance.
Read more:
Unanswered questions over missing dog walker mystery as family dispute police theory
Lancashire Police believe Nicola Bulley may have fallen into the river, but this claim is disputed by her friends and family
Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps
Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker intensifies.
The mother-of-two, 45, went missing on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.
Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.
Ms Bulley’s friend Emma White said the police were now working to get data from Ms Bulley’s Fitbit watch.
“The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday,” she said in an interview with The Sun.
Read more:
Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps
Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since 27 January
Nicola Bulley's friend questions police ‘hypothesis’
Family and friends of Nicola Bulley have questioned a police update suggesting the mother-of-two fell into the river.
“When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence,” friend Emma White told Sky News.
Watch:
Nicola Bulley friend questions police ‘hypothesis’ and says ‘factual evidence’ needed
Family and friends of Nicola Bulley have questioned a police update suggesting the mother-of-two fell into the river. Officers believe Ms Bulley, 45, “sadly” fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog last Friday but are continuing the search. “When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence,” friend Emma White told Sky News. “We still have no evidence and that’s why we’re out together in force. You don’t base life on a hypothesis.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river
Aerial footage shows the location where police fear Nicola Bulley could have fallen into the River Wyre.
The mother-of-two disappeared last Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk along a river path at St Michaels on Wyre.
Watch:
Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river
Aerial footage shows the location where police fear Nicola Bulley could have fallen into the River Wyre. The mother-of-two disappeared last Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk along a river path at St Michaels on Wyre. Officers said their “main working hypothesis” is that she fell into the river during her walk, and it is "not suspicious but a tragic case." She was last seen at around 9:20am that morning after dropping off her daughters to school in the local village. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished
Women are fearful of going out in the village where dog walker Nicola Bulley vanished a week ago, a potential witness traced by police has said.
Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as a dog walker and was traced following a police appeal, she told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers and “doesn’t know anything”.
She added: “It has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”
Read this PA report:
Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished
The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared last Friday while walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire.
ICYMI: Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate.
She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Read here:
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
The 45-year-old mother of two arranged a playdate with a friend just minutes before she disappeared
Map outlines missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley remains missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her springer spaniel Willow.
She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments prior to vanishing.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Map outlines missing Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
Mother-of-two vanished while out walking her dog along River Wyre on 27 January
Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory
The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river”.
Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” that her sister fell into the water.
“Off the back of the latest police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory,” she wrote on social media.
Eleanor Noyce has more:
Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river
Lancashire Police revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that they believe the 45-year-old fell into the river
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies