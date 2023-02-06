Nicola Bulley – latest news: Friends share images of dog walker the day she disappeared
Police believe that the mother of two fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby
Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.
A friend of Nicola Bulley has released new images from her doorbell camera which show the missing mother-of-two leaving her home on the morning that she disappeared.
It comes as police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.
Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.
On Friday, police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.
However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the theory.
She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.
In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.
Broken CCTV camera ‘would have seen everything’ in Nicola Bulley disappearance
The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.
The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.
A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that she had fallen into the river, and the force has consistently stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.
Andy Gregory reports.
Underwater forensics expert calls police investigation a ‘mess’
A leading underwater forensics expert has branded the police investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance “a mess”.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January. Despite an extensive search, Ms Bulley is yet to be found.
Lancashire Police revealed on 3 February that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river and was not suspicious but rather a “tragic case of a missing person.”
Eleanor Noyce has more.
Forensics expert brands police investigation into missing dog walker a ‘mess’
“My belief is she’s not in the river at all”, says forensics expert Peter Faulding as search for Nicola Bulley continues
Private underwater search team will join operation ‘free of charge'
Specialist Group International (SGI), led by forensic expert Peter Faulding, will begin aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire from Monday morning.
The team has offered its services "free of charge". The news was confirmed to Sky News by Lancashire Constabulary.
In a post on Specialist Group International's Facebook page, Mr Faulding said his team will “work closely” with police.
“I have just had a long call with the Lancashire police search adviser to discuss the search for Nicola,” he said.
“We will work closely with the police search teams who are working long hours to find Nicola.
“The team are leaving shortly from our base in Dorking en route to Lancashire to start tomorrow morning.”
It comes as new images have been released of Ms Bulley from the day she disappeared.
Nicola Bulley’s partner is ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend of missing mother
The partner of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life”, reports Mary Kate-Findon.
A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul Ansell’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.
“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.
Watch: Friend of Nicola Bulley says 'factual evidence' needed as she questions police 'hypothesis'
Search taking place in ‘extremely challenging environment’, police say
The search for Nicola Bulley is taking place in an “extremely challenging environment”, police have said, as they announced that a private underwater rescue company was joining the operation.
Lancashire Police said in a statement on Sunday that Specialist Group International (SGI) “will join an already large, multi-agency search operation involving a wide variety of search assets and resources”.
It added: “Their capability will overlay what has already been, and continues to be done, in order to give extra search coverage along what is an extremely challenging environment to search.”
Private search and rescue team to join missing dog walker operation
A private underwater rescue team has joined the search for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
The 45-year-old was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.
New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on Friday 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.
Read the full story here:
Private search and rescue team to join missing dog walker operation
Friends of Nicola Bulley released images of the mother of two on the last day she was seen
The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.
A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, and the force has consistenly stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.
Read the full story below:
Police ‘seeking data from Nicola Bulley’s Fitbit'
Police are trying to get data from Nicola Bulley’s Fitbit, her friend Emma White has said.
“The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “The police are trying other ways to try to get information from it.”
My colleague Jonathan Kanengoni has more details:
Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps
Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since 27 January
Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared
Images of Nicola Bulley have been released showing the mother-of-two leaving her home for the last time on the day she vanished, my colleague Thomas Kingsley reports.
One of the 45-year-old’s friends released the doorbell camera capture as the desperate search for the missing dog walker continues.
Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared
The mother-of-two has been missing for more than a week now
