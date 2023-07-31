Warning issued to paddleboarders in UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A warning has been issued to paddleboarders across the UK after rescue operations at sea have surged.

Launching a collaborative summer safety campaign, the RNLI and British Canoeing are urging people to prioritise their safety before taking a dip across UK shores.

In 2022, the RNLI – a charity providing a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts – saw the number of lives saved whilst kayaking or canoeing more than double from the previous year.

The RNLI and British Canoeing are urging people to prioritise their safety before taking a dip across UK shores (PA)

During the same period, RNLI lifeboat crews also experienced a 21 percent increase in rescue missions to save paddleboarders, with Anglesey in Wales seeing the number of people rescued whilst partaking in these sports skyrocket from six in 2021 to 37 one year later.

The RNLI’s message has been shared by kayaker Guy Lowdes, from Llandegla, who was rescued alongside 10 other kayakers in December 2022 after his kayak was “capsized by a rogue wave.”

“The tide pushed me one way and my boat the other”, Mr Lowdes said, describing himself as an “experienced coastal kayaker.”

A friend called for help using his Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), with Mr Lowdes noting that if the group had been there “any longer with the failing light”, they “may never have been found.”

As part of the campaign, Vince Jones, RNLI mechanic at Moelfre, urged people to ensure they have a means of calling for help before setting out.

“We want people to enjoy our stunning coastline but are urging people to think carefully before setting out. Many of our calls are to people being blown out to sea in offshore winds.

“We ask people to think carefully about the weather and tides before setting off and ensuring they have a means of calling for help.”

“Paddlesport is such an accessible and fun activity with significant benefits to mental and physical wellbeing. The UK has some outstanding waterways and coastline to explore, we just want everyone to take care and be safe whilst they enjoy their paddle”, Lee Pooley, Director of Coaching & Qualifications at British Canoeing, added.