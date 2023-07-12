Independent TV
Great white shark swims inches away from paddleboarder in eerie video
A great white shark swam directly under a paddleboarder in an eerie encounter captured on video.
Bill Clements was paddling off the coast of San Diego, California, on 2 July when he noticed the apex predators gliding through the water inches away from him.
The 44-year-old recently travelled to South Africa to try and see the huge marine creatures but was unsuccessful due to bad weather.
“It was such a thrilling and unexpected encounter. It was spooky to see the dark unmistakeable shadow of a great white beneath the surface,” Clements said.
