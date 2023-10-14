Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands of pro-Palestine supporters march through London to protest against Israel.

Thousands of protesters are gathering in the English capital on Saturday to march from the headquarters of the BBC on Langham Street to Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police Service will deploy more than 1,000 officers to police the demonstration, in which people will be marching in solidarity with Palestine and demanding Israel ends its occupation of Palestinian land, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Palestinians have begun a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK was doing “everything we can to ensure the security of British citizens” after the Defence Secretary said it seemed “very likely” that there are British hostages in Gaza.

An RAF flight left Israel on Friday night, part of a UK Government effort to get British nationals to safety amid the escalating conflict in the region.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza in response to a terror attack committed by Hamas on 7 October which has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,300.

Israeli military action in Gaza has so far killed at least 1,900 Palestinians.

Follow The Independent’s liveblog here.