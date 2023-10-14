Rescuers searched the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Gaza after Israel airstrikes levelled it in a fresh wave of attacks.

Footage shows victims being pulled from the wreckage of the building in the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood, leaving dozens injured and at least 18 dead.

The building’s residents were not warned prior to the attack by Israeli forces, according to Al Jazeera.

It comes hours after Israel issued a warning to civilians in northern Gaza to move south.

Follow The Independent’s liveblog here.