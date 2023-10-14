The BBC's London headquarters have been covered in red paint as the controversy over their decision not to call Hamas "terrorists" continues to rage.

Footage filmed by The Independent captures red paint on the walls and floors of the vandalised Langham Street office.

The Independent can confirm the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 14 October.

It is currently unknown whether the vandalism is related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, but protests are scheduled in London and other cities across the UK for later today.

The BBC came under fire this week for refusing to brand Hamas "terrorists" amid the conflict between the group and Israel.