‘Selfish idiot’: Homeowner covers driver’s car with angry notes after blocking skip
Images of the plastered car were shared on Twitter
A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.
Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.
The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!
"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”
The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on doors and asking local businesses to help identify the owner.
They add that at 2pm, the car was still blocking the skip. “I will now have to pay extra charges because of your selfish stupidity! Do not park in front of my property again,” it reads.
The images shared on social media have divided opinion.
One user wrote: “It’s not illegal to park in front of somebody’s property.”
Another wrote: “If you know it’s due for collection, then put cones out or block people from parking in said places.”
One person added: “Won’t be easy getting that duct tape off with the heat melting it.”
Another said: "Think you might be getting a bill for car repairs too."
A passerby, who did not want to be named, said the vehicles owner returned later that day and ripped the notes off the car before driving away.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies