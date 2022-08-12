Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.

Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.

The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!

The angry poster detailed the events of that day (@ryanmilner93/Twitter)

"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”

The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on doors and asking local businesses to help identify the owner.

They add that at 2pm, the car was still blocking the skip. “I will now have to pay extra charges because of your selfish stupidity! Do not park in front of my property again,” it reads.

The images shared on social media have divided opinion.

One user wrote: “It’s not illegal to park in front of somebody’s property.”

Another wrote: “If you know it’s due for collection, then put cones out or block people from parking in said places.”

One person added: “Won’t be easy getting that duct tape off with the heat melting it.”

Another said: "Think you might be getting a bill for car repairs too."

A passerby, who did not want to be named, said the vehicles owner returned later that day and ripped the notes off the car before driving away.