Mystery as man’s body found in back of burnt-out van

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Staffordshire have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a van engulfed by fire.

Officers were called to the scene in Burton – also known as Burton-on-Trent or Burton upon Trent – on Sunday evening to reports of a van on fire.

A man’s body was later recovered from the vehicle after fire crews had extinguished the blaze. Authorities are currently treating the death as unexplained, with a post-mortem required to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities are currently treating the death as unexplained (Google Maps/screengrab)

The discovery was made on Paget Street, an area close to the town centre surrounded by shops and supermarkets, just down a side street off a main road. The community fire station is mere streets away, on Moor Street.

Located in the borough of East Staffordshire, Burton is close to the Derbyshire border. In 2011, the town’s population was recorded as 72,299.

“We are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in the back of a van that was on fire in Burton”, a statement from Staffordshire Police read.

“We were called to Paget Street by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 7.55pm this evening (Sunday 13 August) after they were called about a van fire.

“A man’s body was recovered from the van once fire crews had dealt with the fire.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with any dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help.”

The force has urged anyone with information to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 637 of 13 August, or message using Live Chat via its website at www.staffordshire.police.uk.