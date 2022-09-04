Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police ‘fear surge in crime and civil unrest’ driven by cost of living crisis this winter

Concerns of spike in ‘acquisitive’ offences, such as shoplifting, burglary and vehicle theft

Matt Mathers
Sunday 04 September 2022 11:14
Comments
Cost-of-living support needed into 2023 to ‘send clear message’ to Putin, says Nadhim Zahawi

Police chiefs are drawing up contingency plans to deal with an expected rise in crime this winter as the cost of living crisis worsens, it has been reported.

Forces are said to be braced for a breakdown in public order and even corruption among officers as energy bills become more expensive.

The average household bill for gas and electricity in England will rise to an eye-watering £3,549 from 1 October.

Analysts estimate that the energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, could hit £4,266 by January - with campaigners warning that more than 1 million people will be pushed into "extreme poverty".

A national strategy paper, written in the summer, has revealed they are increasingly concerned that "economic turmoil and financial instability" has "potential to drive increases in particular crime types", according to The Sunday Times.

Recommended

The document says these include "acquisitive" offences, such as shoplifting, burglary and vehicle theft. Police chiefs also fear a spike in online fraud and blackmail.

Some forces also fear more children will be drawn into county lines drug gangs and women falling victim to sexual exploitation.

The document, drawn up with input from the National Police chiefs' council, says: "Greater financial vulnerability may expose some staff to higher risk of corruption, especially among those who fall into significant debt or financial difficulties."

The government has announced a financial package to help people struggling with their bills.

But charities and campaigners have warned that the measures do not go far enough and called for more action to offset soaring bills.

Liz Truss, the favourite to win the Tory leadership contest and replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week, has said she will act within "one week" to provide more support but did not give any specific detail on her plans.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in