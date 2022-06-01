Police received more than 14,000 misconduct complaints from the public in the space of a year – but only 1 per cent led to proceedings.

Official figures released by the Home Office show police forces in England and Wales received a total of 14,393 public complaints in the year to 31 March 2021.

Of these allegations, no action was taken against police officers in 92 per cent of cases, while only 1 per cent were referred to proceedings.

The annual statistics come following a string of high-profile misconduct cases, including a police constable charged with 21 counts of rape, two married officers who ignored emergency calls to have sex on duty and another officer who secretly filmed a woman while she tried on clothes.

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is set to go on trial in February charged with 44 offences against 12 women, including sexual assault, rape, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The PC was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command - the same unit as Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens - prior to his suspension from the London force following his arrest.

Nicholas Taylor, an ex-detective at West Midlands Police, was last week found guilty of gross misconduct after selling sexual services to strangers via an adult website, including threesomes at an hourly rate of £150.

And earlier in May former South Wales Police PC Abubakar Masum, 24, was jailed for more than three years after falsely telling Crimestoppers his ex-girlfriend had shot dead an Albanian gangster after the university student ended their relationship.

On Wednesday, the same day the figures were released, the Met revealed misconduct had been proven against PC Swaleh Chaudry, who was caught filming a woman as she changed in a Primark fitting room in March.

Police later found more than 1,000 images of children being sexually abused on the former officer’s phone.

A woman recently told The Independenthow she was left feeling like “prey” after a Met Police officer sent her sexual messages while subjecting her to a “relentless campaign” of grooming after being called to her home for a welfare check.

The accusations only came to light after PC Phil Hunter was investigated in a case of gross misconduct for having a sexual relationship with a different woman, whose home he was sent to after her brother killed himself.

