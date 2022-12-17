Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 1 million people with health problems are at greater risk from the cold due to poverty, it has been warned.

Ministers are being urged to extend help with energy bills for the most vulnerable beyond March after figures suggested that 1.3m people with heart and breathing problems could be at greater risk of death or hospitalisation.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, compiled from the 2021 census, said that there were around 10.8 million people in the UK living in poverty.

Older people at most risk as the cold snap continues (PA)

The proportion of people living with these conditions and living in poverty was “particularly high” in coastal areas and North West England, according to the ONS.

Ruthe Isden, head of health at Age UK, said “what’s particularly concerning for those 1.3 million people is that we know … they’re in a financial position where you’ve got to assume that they will potentially be struggling to afford to be adequately warm at home.”

Ms Isden told The Guardian that the government should extend help with gas and electricity bills beyond the cut-off date of March 2023 and called on ministers to ensure that financial assistance is available to everyone living in poverty.

The government has made available money to help with sky-high energy bills, which are being fuelled by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

This help included the energy price guarantee scheme, which limits the amount companies can charge per unit of gas and electricity.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, announced in his autumn statement in November that the scheme would remain in place until March 2023 and it is unclear if it will continue beyond then.

William Roberts, chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health, said it is vital to ensure that help is targetted at those who most need it and called for more funding for local government.

“It is imperative that governments do all that they can, or we risk the health and wealth of our nation even more and a further levelling down.”