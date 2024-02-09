Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

His lawyer told the court that Prince Harry had won further “substantial” damages after the company accepted an offer to settle the claim.

It comes after a judge ruled in December that Prince Harry’s phone had been hacked to an extent by MGN, and awarded him £140,600 in damages.

Following a trial last June, in which the duke became the first royal to step inside the witness box, the judge found that 15 out of 33 articles under consideration had been the product of unlawful information gathering.

They included articles about his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, a discussion with his brother about meeting with Princess Diana’s former butler and allegations that he had smoked cannabis.

The hearing comes after Harry appeared at a Las Vegas awards ceremony on Thursday (AP)

A further 115 articles were in his claim, which may have been the subject of a further trial. However, the duke’s lawyer David Sherborne confirmed on Friday that a settlement had been reached, with the publisher due to make an interim payment of £400,000.

The court had previously found that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at MGN titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

In the latest ruling, Mr Justice Fancourt said the publisher should pay so-called “generic” legal costs to the more than 100 people currently involved in the legal action.

The judge said: “On the generic issues, there can be little doubt that the claimants were successful. In this unusual case, justice is only done by awarding the claimants their costs of the generic issues.”

Barrister for Prince Harry arriving at the Rolls Building (REUTERS)

In December, the 39-year-old duke said his partially successful case against MGN was “a great day for truth, as well as accountability” and called on the police to investigate the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror and The People.

The latest development in Harry’s ongoing legal battle against the tabloid media comes just days after his flying visit to the UK to see King Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis on Monday.

He enjoyed a 45-minute meeting with his father on Tuesday after travelling from Los Angeles to London, and returned on Wednesday without seeing his estranged brother Prince William.

The two have a well-publicised fractured relationship following Harry and his wife Meghan’s decision to leave for the US, as well as multiple grievances shared by the couple as to their alleged treatment at the hands of the royal family.

The duke gave evidence during a trial against MGN last June (REUTERS)

At a hearing last month, the High Court in London heard that the group of people who sued the Mirror publisher were seeking payment of £1,976,660 from MGN towards the legal costs of bringing “generic” allegations to court.

Last month, Harry threatened to pursue a second trial regarding the further 115 articles which form part of his claim, after only a sample of 33 were selected for the trial last year.

Roger Mallalieu KC, for MGN, told the court the publisher made offers to settle with Harry but the terms were confidential.

The barrister said in written submissions that the group suing the publisher had only seen “partial success on the trial issues” and those who lost their claims should pay their “respective share” of the so-called “generic” costs.

Prince Harry seen arriving at Clarence House on Tuesday to see King Charles (REUTERS)

Harry’s case was heard alongside similar claims brought by actor Michael Turner, who is known professionally as Michael Le Vell and is most famous for playing Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, actress Nikki Sanderson and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Claims brought by Ms Sanderson and Ms Wightman were dismissed by Mr Justice Fancourt because they were made too late, despite the judge finding that some of their complaints were proved.

An MGN spokesperson said: “We welcomed December’s judgment that gave the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago. Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation.”

They added: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”