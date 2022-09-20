Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.

Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.

The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The burial was not televised.

Her casket was placed alongside those of her late husband, Prince Philip and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier on Monday, Harry joined other royals and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch’s funeral service.

Prince Harry was also pictured being emotional during the procession and inside the church.

The Duchess of Sussex was also seen wiping away tears at the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the service, the Duchess of Sussex was seen standing outside Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Consort Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

The latter was joined by her and Prince William’s two oldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Meghan caught her niece’s eye and was seen giving a comforting smile.

During the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also appeared to comfort each other as they sat in the second row while holding hands.

The Queen’s state funeral on Monday was the culmination of a 10-day mourning period, which consisted of several events honouring the Queen’s legacy since her passing on Thursday 8 September.