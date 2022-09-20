Jump to content

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Duchess of Sussex was also seen wiping away tears at the ceremony

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 20 September 2022 07:25
Comments

Royal family leave Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s committal

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.

Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.

The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The burial was not televised.

Her casket was placed alongside those of her late husband, Prince Philip and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier on Monday, Harry joined other royals and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch’s funeral service.

Prince Harry was also pictured being emotional during the procession and inside the church.

The Duchess of Sussex was also seen wiping away tears at the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the service, the Duchess of Sussex was seen standing outside Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Consort Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

The latter was joined by her and Prince William’s two oldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Meghan caught her niece’s eye and was seen giving a comforting smile.

During the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also appeared to comfort each other as they sat in the second row while holding hands.

The Queen’s state funeral on Monday was the culmination of a 10-day mourning period, which consisted of several events honouring the Queen’s legacy since her passing on Thursday 8 September.

