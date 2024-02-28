Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has issued a new video message for the WellChild Awards nominations just hours after he lost a high court battle with the Home Office over his security arrangements.

Prince Harry hailed the “extraordinary strength and spirit” of young people with complex medical conditions as he appeared in the video on Wednesday afternoon.

Harry’s brief on-camera message was released on the same day he lost a High Court challenge against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

The duke is to seek to appeal against the ruling, his lawyers have announced.

Looking relaxed in a grey shirt and wearing his leather cord necklace, Harry urged the public to put forward the names of the “remarkable individuals who inspire you” for the charity’s 2024 awards.

The duke said: “The WellChild Awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom.

“It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day, and recognise the incredible support from the families, friends, and the professionals around them.”

Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 and the annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people.

He added: “It is such a privilege to honour the immense courage and compassion of this incredible community.

“But to do that, we need you to take a moment and nominate the remarkable individuals who inspire you.

“Your involvement makes a huge difference so please join us in celebrating the amazing superstars who will be recognised at the 2024 WellChild Awards.”

It is Harry’s first appearance on screen since his Good Morning America interview in which he spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis (Good Morning America)

The duke, who appeared to have filmed the video at his home in California, attended the event in person in London last year, on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

It is Harry’s first appearance on screen since his Good Morning America interview in which he spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis.

The duke told the US breakfast show “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father after he flew to see him following news of his illness.

The duke spent around 30 minutes with Charles at Clarence House before the King left for Sandringham.

The royal family has had a difficult start to 2024, with the King being treated for cancer, the Princess of Wales undergoing abdominal surgery and the sudden death, announced on Tuesday, of Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Thomas Kingston at the age of 45.

Just yesterday, Prince William was forced to miss a memorial service for his godfather the late King Constantine sparking concerns for Kate Middleton’s health.

(2023 Getty Images)

The palace reported the Prince of Wales missed the memorial service due to a personal matter, however, they did not elaborate further.

In January, the Princess of Wales, 42, entered the London Clinic to have abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.

The exact details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

Guests at last year’s WellChild awards included McFly’s Danny Jones, presenter Emma Willis, comic Catherine Ryan, actor Tom Felton and presenter and host Gaby Roslin.

The categories are Inspirational Child or Young Person, Inspirational Sibling, Nurse, Outstanding Professional and Inspiration Parent Carer.

Nominations can be made at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards and the closing date is March 18.

More follows....