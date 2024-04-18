Prince William returns to royal duties for first time since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales will return to his official royal engagements on Thursday for the first time since his wife revealed her cancer diagnosis last month.

Prince William has been spending time with the Princess of Wales and their three children since her diagnosis in January.

On Thursday, the prince will visit a surplus food distribution charity – Surplus to Supper – in Surrey, and lend his hand in the kitchen.

He will also pay a visit to a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation’s deliveries.

William’s visit is to “spotlight the community and environmental impact organizations in the area are having through their work”, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.

His last public engagement was on 19 March when he made a visit to Sheffield to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

But took time to spend his days with his family after Kate revealed in a video message to the nation on 22 March that her cancer diagnosis has come as a “shock” and the family needs time, space and privacy as she undergoes treatment for the cancer.

“I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said, adding: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Princess of Wales releases emotional video after diagnosed with cancer ( PA Wire )

The cancer news came during her post-operative tests following an abdominal surgery in January. Before her diagnosis, she was set to return to the palace after Easter.

William has been notably less active in official engagements since his wife’s statement, though he’s made occasional public appearances. His most recent royal commitment involved visiting housing projects in Sheffield back in March

Recently, he was spotted attending an Aston Villa football match with his eldest son, Prince George.

The King, who has been carrying out low-key official duties behind palace walls, made his most significant public appearance at the Easter Sunday service since his own cancer diagnosis was announced at the start of February.