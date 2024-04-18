Prince William pictured attending first royal event since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales returned to official royal engagements today for the first time since his wife revealed her cancer diagnosis last month.

Prince William, who has been spending time with the Princess of Wales and their three children since her diagnosis in January, received a warm welcome at Surplus to Supper, a food charity based at Sunbury cricket club in Surrey.

The prince spoke to volunteers as he lent his hand in the kitchen and packed food for redistribution.

He will also pay a visit to a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation’s deliveries later today.

William’s visit is to “spotlight the community and environmental impact organizations in the area are having through their work”, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.

His last public engagement was on 19 March when he made a visit to Sheffield to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

But he took time away from his duties to spend his days with his family after Kate revealed in a video message to the nation on 22 March that her cancer diagnosis has come as a “shock” and the family needs time, space and privacy as she undergoes treatment for the cancer.

Prince William helped volunteers during today’s engagement ( AP )

This is the prince’s first job since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis ( AP )

“I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

The cancer news came during her post-operative tests following an abdominal surgery in January. Before her diagnosis, she was set to return to the palace after Easter.

William has been notably less active in official engagements since his wife’s statement, though he’s made occasional public appearances. His most recent royal commitment involved visiting housing projects in Sheffield back in March

Recently, he was spotted attending an Aston Villa football match with his eldest son, Prince George.

The King, who has been carrying out low-key official duties behind palace walls, made his most significant public appearance at the Easter Sunday service since his own cancer diagnosis was announced at the start of February.

The King is working as much as he can while battling cancer ( PA Wire )

William’s return to public duty is a welcome one amid this tumultuous time for the royal family, who have just nine working members left – most of whom are minor, senior royals.

The family has significantly reduced in size in recent years - in part as a result of the Queen’s death in 2022, Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, and Prince Andrew’s disastrous association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which forced him out of public life.

Harry and Meghan are now pursing compelely different lines of work ( REUTERS )

But while Harry and Meghan are no longer a part of the so-called “Firm”, the pair have been vocal about their many new projects in recent weeks.

They are both working on respective non-fiction shows as part of their £80 million deal with Netflix and Meghan has recently announced her own luxury lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she promoted this week by gifting influencers jars of jam.