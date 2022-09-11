Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Thousands have gathered outside Buckingham Palace as people wait hours in long queues to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Though the late monarch’s coffin is currently in Scotland and will remain in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh overnight, crowds miles away built up in London as mourners wished to leave flowers and tributes.

Floral tributes have been piling up in Green Park near Buckingham Palace (AFP via Getty Images)

Visitors have been channelled through the park to get to the palace (EPA)

The traffic of people began at Green Park station in west London and snaked round to Buckingham Palace in a half-mile long queue that took two hours to pass through.

The line was largely good-natured and understanding of the logistical difficulties authorities faced, but as the sheer length of the wait became clear some frustrations began to emerge.

Parents with children turned back while elderly people with walking sticks complained of feeling faint.

“I suppose it shows how well-loved she was,” noted one person. “I’m sure it could have been organised better but, if it takes a couple of hours to pay respects, that’s a price worth paying.”

Large crowds wait in long queues to get to Buckingham Palace (PA)

Many visitors spoke of two hour waits - or even longer (REUTERS)

But those who did manage to make it to the Palace were overjoyed when they saw the new King arrive at the Palace, where he met with Commonwealth general secretary Patricia Scotland.

King Charles III was cheered and waved as his black car drove down The Mall and into the Palace gates accompanied by a motorcade of four cars and four police motorbikes.

The King could be seen waving to people through the car windows. Children sat on top of parents’ shoulders and people took photos as they watched the new sovereign arrive.

The Queen’s death has seen a huge outpouring of grief from the British public (REUTERS)

King Charles III waved to the crowd as he arrived at Buckingham Palace (REUTERS)

Lloyd Rees, a London-based lawyer, said he left sunflowers near the Palace to highlight the Queen’s legacy of bringing “joy and happiness to people”.

“Her Majesty the Queen gave a lifetime of service to our country. I felt I must visit the Palace and pay my respects to the Queen,” the 32-year-old said.

“I decided to leave a bouquet of sunflowers as she had brought so much joy and happiness to so many people for so long.”

Waves of flowers have also appeared at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk (REUTERS)

As well as the bouquet, Mr Rees left a note at a floral tribute garden in Green Park saying: “Thank you for your service to our nation. A constant in a changing world. We will miss you. With love.”