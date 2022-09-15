British Cycling apologises for ‘getting it wrong’ over response to Queen’s funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date, the UK cycling governing body published guidance warning cyclists not to travel during the service, urging cyclists to take journeys “outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.”

In a statement released today, the body said: “We’re sorry we got it wrong on this occasion.”

“British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral,” the statement read.

“We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves, and we’re sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion.

“At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointed that Tuesday’s statement caused.”

The original guidance was met with frustration on social media calling the advice “inappropriate.”

“It's entirely inappropriate to tell people they should not cycle anywhere in the country while a cultural event is happening. The UK is a democracy, first and foremost, with a constitutional monarchy,” one user wrote.

Others were concerned that the advice for cyclists to not travel on Monday could increase vitriol toward bike riders.

“Too late, you're an embarrassment at a time when hatred towards cycling feels at an all time high,” a tweet user replied in response to the organisation’s apology.

The updated guidance reads: “As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday 19 September.

“In line with guidance from the Royal Household, any clubs planning rides on the day of the State Funeral may want to consider adjusting their route or ride timings so they do not clash with those of the funeral service and associated processions. However, they are under no obligation to do so.”

More follows...