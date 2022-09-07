Queen cancels Truss meeting after being told by doctors to rest

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen has postponed a Privy Council meeting as doctors told her to rest after she spent Tuesday handling the transition of power from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.”

The monarch, 96, has ongoing mobility issues and had been due to hold the Privy Council meeting virtually on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, Ms Truss would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles, and also made privy counsellors if not already appointed as one in past.

The doctors did not advise a hospital stay and Queen remains at Balmoral Castle, where she appointed Ms Truss, the fifteenth prime minister of her reign.

Mr Johnson also met the Queen to offer his resignation, three years after she appointed him prime minister.

