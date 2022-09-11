Well-wishers told not to bring teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners have been told not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.

The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.

Flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

A marmalade sandwich left at Balmoral (PA Wire)

Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.

Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the last few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, Corgi soft toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches in a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

The Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle (PA Wire)

The Royal Parks said cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

They added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Huge queues built up on Sunday to get to Buckingham Palace (PA)

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas from seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

It comes after the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral on Sunday morning, to begin the long journey to her final resting place in London.

On the way out the gates of the rural estate - known to have been the monarch’s favourite residence in Scotland - the cortege passed masses of floral tributes.

BFloral tributes placed outside Balmoral Castle (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Among them lay a special gift demonstrating the warmth and affection with which the Queen was held.

“A marmalade sandwich for your journey ma’am”, read the label on the small sealed bag - a nod to the Queen’s much-loved Platinum Jubilee sketch during which she had tea at Buckingham Palace with popular children’s character Paddington Bear.

A wreath placed on top of the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas - one of the Queen’s favourites - dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The Queen died on Friday, aged 96 (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal - the Queen’s only daughter - and husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the minister of the nearby Crathie Kirk church frequented by the monarch, and a representative of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office were in the convoy following behind.

Onlookers described the “emotional moment” as they bade a quiet farewell to “the only queen we’ve ever known”.

While some 5,000 people are estimated by council officials to have been bussed to Balmoral from the nearby villages of Ballater and Braemar since Friday, the public had been encouraged to go to spots along the route towards Edinburgh, rather than gathering at Balmoral, on Sunday.