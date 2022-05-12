Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model to retake stand on third day of Coleen Rooney trial
Follow live as the trial continues
Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the witness stand as her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney continues.
It will be the third day in a row the 40-year-old will be cross-examined for the legal challenge, which centres on Ms Rooney accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press.
Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne Rooney, for libel.
The trial has so far seen Ms Vardy quizzed about messages with her agent discussing leaking - or potentially leaking - stories to the press. The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.
It has also involved mentions of footballers Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” and Ms Rooney following Ms Vardy on Instagram.
The trial is expected to resume at 10.30am.
Main stories from second day of evidence
Only half an hour left until the trial is expected to kick off again.
Here is a quick look at some of the main stories from Rebekah Vardy’s evidence yesterday:
Mrs Vardy denies leaking stories to the media and is suing fellow footballer's wife Coleen Rooney for libel.
Wife of Leicester City striker returns to witness box for second day of libel trial
Vardy cries in dock on second day
Rebekah Vardy was briefly moved to tears in the witness box yesterday as the High Court heard details of the abuse her family had faced.
Tom Ambrose has more:
Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears while recounting the horrific abuse she has received online
‘It’s...... Rebekah Vardy’s account'
And here is the post - still on social media - that detailed the “sting” operation that earned Coleen Rooney the nickname “Wagatha Christie”:
2019: Rooney accuses Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press
Before Rebekah Vardy retakes the witness stand today, here is a reminder of the story more than two years ago that kicked the whole thing off:
'It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked,' says wife of former England captain
Key takeaways from first day
And incase you missed it, Chiara Giordano runs through the key takeaways from the first day of the trial on Tuesday - including the surprise mention of Peter Andre:
Footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney meet face-to-face in the High Court
What happened yesterday?
Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the stand today.
When she was cross-examined yesterday, it included mentions of Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Coleen Rooney unfollowing her on Instagram.
Holly Bancroft breaks down the key points from the second day of the trial:
Reality star Rebekah Vardy conceded that she had directed her agent to Coleen Rooney's Instagram
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of “Wagatha Christie” trial as it enters its third day.
