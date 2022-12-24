Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Santa’s sleigh remains on course regardless of the tipples left by chimneys around the world, it’s unlikely Father Christmas has ever been forced to contend with narrow Cornish roads.

The same could not be said for a merry band of impersonators as they piled into a vintage army tank and travelled around the southwestern county for a festive pub crawl on Friday.

The armoured vehicle full of Santas was spotted by amused bystanders in multiple locations throughout the day, including St Ives and Helston, in what appears to be an annual adventure.

But their choice of transport ultimately proved itself to be less deft than the reindeer-led chariot of St Nicholas, as the group eventually had to be freed by police after getting stuck in a hedge and accidentally blocking off a road.

Ho ho... help: The group of Santas somewhat submerged in a hedge near Hayle (Lee Gribble)

Footage showed the group – who are reportedly military re-enactors – slowly making their way down Marsh Lane in the tank, inches from a long line of cars caught up in the Christmas-tinged chaos.

Despite the resulting traffic hold-up having been reported to last two hours, laughter can be heard in footage taken by those embroiled in the incident, and the Santas can be seen waving and wishing those stuck in cars a “merry Christmas” as they pass by.

Some in the queue had been travelling to view the Christmas lights in the village of Angarrack – but ultimately appeared satisfied with the festive spectacle awaiting them on Marsh Lane.

“Well, that was eventful,” one woman commented. “An army tank, yes an actual army tank, driven by several inebriated Santas trying to get to the pub in Angarrack who got stuck on the way.”

The Santas were spotted earlier in the day in Helston (Jowan Gribble)

Fisherman Ian Jepson told the BBC: “They shot past me singing and we later found them stuck where the lane narrows.

“They were quite tightly jammed but it says no parking. It was quite funny as they tried to free themselves.”

Devon and Cornwall Police was called at around 7.40pm on Thursday after reports that a vehicle had been damaged. No one was arrested. There is no suggestion of any illegality.