Solihull incident - latest: Boys ‘died trying to save friend who got stuck in ice’
Three children died in tragedy on Babbs Mill Lake
Video: Mourners leave floral tributes and soft toys near scene after Babbs Mill lake incident
A friend of one of the boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull said the group fell into the water after trying to save their trapped friend.
Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.
A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition, while officers have played down fears that others were trapped in the lake after nearly 24 hours went by without anyone else being reported missing.
Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News that he heard details of the tragic incident. He said: “They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then … his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in.
When the boys were eventually helped out of the lake by specialist water-rescue trained fire crews, they were found to be in cardiac arrest and were sent to Birmingham hospitals, where they all arrived in critical condition.
Locals held a vigil for the boys on Monday night near the lake.
Families of victims left ‘absolutely devastated'
Families affected by the tragedy are “absolutely devastated”, said Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police as he shared the news that three of the four children pulled from the freezing water have died.
The fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital.
“Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy,” Mr Harris told reporters.
“But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.
“And obviously we’re abiding by their requests at the moment as to how much information that the families want us to make available to the media so we’re doing everything we possibly can to support them.”
Police continue to search lake amid fears of missing individuals
Police continue to search the lake in the West Midlands to establish if anyone else fell into the water, following reports that as many as six children may have been involved.
During a news conference at an entrance to Babbs Mill nature reserve, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said: “We have to be 100 per cent certain that there is no one else possibly in the water at this time.
“It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100 per cent certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”
Mr Harris added: “Police officers did go into the water.
“They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist deep.
“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer as a result of that had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”
Boy fights for life after falling through frozen lake
A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into a lake in the West Midlands is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy, which left three children dead.
Floral tributes, balloons, soft toys and lighted candles were left by mourners at a vigil held in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, yesterday night.
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, who fell through the ice into Babbs Mill lake, died, while a fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.
West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.
Local secondary school prays for lake death boys
Park Hall Academy, a secondary school near Babbs Mill Lake, said it was aware of the tragic event which led to the deaths of three boys aged 11, 10 and eight.
The Castle Bromwich school said in a statement issued on its Twitter feed: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and our local community at this extremely difficult time.
“Please rest assured that anyone affected will be supported.”
‘Keep them in your prayers’: Says local school
A Catholic school in Solihull was shut for pupils today due to the tragic incident involving four young boys on Babbs Mill Lake.
Marcus Brain, a local councillor, told Birmingham Live one of the three boys who died after falling into near-freezing water was a pupil at the school.
St Anthony’s Primary School on Fordbridge Road announced the closure on Twitter and asked parents and pupils: “Please keep all those affected in your prayers at this difficult time.”
Families ‘absolutely devastated’ after deaths
Families affected by the tragedy in Solihull are “absolutely devastated”, Superintendent Richard Harris of West Midlands Police said.
He told reporters: “Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy.
“But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.
“And obviously we’re abiding by their requests at the moment as to how much information that the families want us to make available to the media so we’re doing everything we possibly can to support them.”
Vigil held for boys of Babbs Mill lake incident
Solihull locals gathered this evening to hold a vigil for the boys involved in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy.
Boys died trying to save friend, says local
A friend of one of the boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull shared tragic details of the incident.
Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News that he heard one of the boys got his legs stuck in the ice before his friends rushed over to help him and then all fell in.
Tommy said: “They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then … his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in.
“When it was summer, we used to go in the woods and play hide and seek next to the lake. But I wasn’t here yesterday.”
“It’s so sad, I am upset,” Tommy said, adding locals just wanted the police to confirm more details.
Birmingham council warns against walking on ice
Birmingham City Council has issued an ice warning following the Solihull lake tragedy as forecasters expect sub-zero temperatures to continue.
A spokesperson council said councillors’ thoughts were with those affected by the deaths of the three boys. They went on to warn those going near waterways to take care in the coming days.
The spokesperson said: “Following the awful news from Solihull our thoughts are with the families and friends of all the children. Temperatures are expected to remain low over the coming days and we would urge people to be very careful when walking or cycling near waterways.
“Do not go onto the ice even if it looks safe as it can weaken very easily. If you see anyone in trouble call 999 immediately. We have warning and advice signs by our lakes and waterways and park staff regularly check they are in good condition, but please report any concerns.”
Fire service called out to group playing on lake day after Babbs Mill incident
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called out to a group of young people playing on Marsh Lake in Doncaster, a day after a tragic incident which killed three boys in the West Midlands.
A Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We’ve been called to an incident this afternoon involving young people playing on a frozen lake.
“Please speak to the youngsters in your life about the dangers of doing this – as we’ve seen in the Solihull lake tragedy the consequences can be tragic.
“Stay safe.”
Earlier, three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, West Midlands on Sunday afternoon. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies