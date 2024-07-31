Taylor Swift fans raise over £275,000 on JustGiving for Southport stabbing victims

Support truly

A fundraiser for the victims of the Southport knife attack set up by fans of Taylor Swift has raised more than £275,000 in two days.

The outpouring of generosity from Swifties in the wake of the horror attack, which left three children dead and seven others in critical care, is being raised in partnership with Alder Hey Children’s Charity who are working with the families.

Set up by two members of the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group, Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring, the fundraiser has had donations from over 17,000 people.

The Just Giving page reads: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the three young [Swifties] who have tragically passed.

“Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.”

Three children lost their lives when a teenager began a brutal knife rampage at a Taylor Swift dance class for children on Monday (29 July).

Prime Minister Keir Starmer laid flowers at the scene of the tragedy. ( EPA )

A further five remain in hospital alongside two adults who heroically tried to protect them. The adults are in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, remains in custody over the atrocity.

The boy was detained at 11.50am on Monday, with Merseyside Police stating that they believe there is “no wider threat to the public”.

They have also said that, at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the incident is terror-related.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to express her shock over the incident that has rocked the town and share her condolences with those affected.

Alice Aguiar, nine, was named by her family as the third fatality from the attack. She is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning. ( Facebook )

She wrote on Tuesday (30 July): “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Alice Aguiar, nine, was yesterday named by her family as the third fatality from the attack. The other two fatalities have been named as Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as the dance teacher who remains in a critical condition after attempting to shield the children from the attack.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children. ( Supplied )

( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

One of the organisers of the Just Giving page, Cristina Jones, told BBC Newsbeat that she was “grateful” for the superstar’s message of solidarity.

“It’s very, very heartfelt... and I felt like she took her time to really draft it,” she said.

“I’m really grateful that she said something, because I can tell that she really cares.

“I know that her thoughts are going to be entirely with the families, and I think that’s what we need to be focusing on right now.”

The attacker’s motive is “unclear” and is the subject of the police’s investigation.

Forensic officers seen at the scene on Hart Street in the hours after the incident. ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July. The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July.

“We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition.

“Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.”

The Just Giving page has dramatically surpassed its initial £13,000 target.