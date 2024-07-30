A young girl who had signed up for a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport but could not attend has spoken of her shock after several children were stabbed in the major incident.

Three girls have now died following the stabbing in Hart Street on Monday (29 July). Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday (30 July), the young local resident said: “I am very shocked about it, the fact I could have been there. I panicked about my friends.

“There were lots of WhatsApp messages checking everyone is OK.”

Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings. The teenager remains in custody.