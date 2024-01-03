Driver killed by tree falling on his car in 80mph Storm Henk winds

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A motorist has died after a tree fell on the car he was driving in Gloucestershire as strong winds and heavy rain battered the UK during Storm Henk.

Gloucestershire Police said emergency services were called at around 3.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a large fallen tree on the A433 Tetbury Road near the junction with the A429, close to Kemble.

A man in his 50s, from the Bath area, died in the incident. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “The road remains closed as recovery and investigation work continues and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.”

The force is appealing for witnesses.

The high winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Henk saw power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption on Tuesday across the UK.

It comes after a woman was injured by a falling tree in Orpington as high winds hit on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 3.14pm to reports that a woman had been struck by a tree in Station Approach. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph.

Gusts of 81mph were reached at Exeter Airport in Devon, and top winds hit 71mph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset and also at Mumbles Head in Glamorgan.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to The Ford in Kenilworth to rescue a motorist who got stuck trying to drive through flood water.

More follows on this breaking news story...