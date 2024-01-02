For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Henk has ripped through parts of the UK with near-100mph winds and flash floods, leaving commuters stranded and a woman in hospital after being crushed by a falling tree.

Londoners were warned not to leave their homes unless necessary on Tuesday night as winds from the first named storm of 2024 wreaked havoc in the capital and south of England.

Commuters were left stranded as Thameslink and South Western Railway issued “do not travel” warnings, Dover warned of ferry cancellations and Heathrow grounded flights after a plane was filmed swaying in the strong winds while landing.

A woman was struck by a falling tree in Station Approach, Orpington, and was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while footage showed collapsed scaffolding strewn across a road in Greenwich.

A tree blown over by the wind crashes into a portico, knocking it down in Tooting, southwest London (PA)

While the worst of the storm was over by 8pm, when the amber weather warning covering a large part of the south of England expired, torrential rain has left roads submerged in water and a holiday home was forced to evacuate following flash floods.

Families left their caravans in Billing Aquadrome, Northamptonshire, after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the region. Many people were seen driving and walking away from the caravans carrying their belongings.

In Hampshire, one of the army’s Apache helicopters was blown over in strong winds, as a Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed to The Independent that a recovery truck had been dispatched to the scene.

Flash floods hit the UK after torrential rain fell across parts of the country (Getty)

A tree crushed a car in Forest Hill after strong winds battered the UK (PA)

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph. Gusts of 81mph were reached at Exeter airport in Devon and 71mph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset.

The London Fire Brigade told residents to secure loose items in their gardens and on balconies during the storm, warning Londoners: “Stay indoors where possible but if you need to travel, take extra care as strong winds can pick up flying debris.”

Thameslink advised passengers not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” and said multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network had affected all routes.

The strong winds also disrupted various National Rail routes across the southwest and northwest of England along with the Midlands, East Anglia and South Wales. The rail service added that speed restrictions were being imposed which would mean possible train delays.

Flooding blocked lines between Huddersfield and Penistone, forcing trains between these stations to be cancelled or revised, National Rail said.

A tree blown over by the wind and landed on a car on Beckenham Grove, Bromley, Kent (PA)

Swans in Worcester after the River Severn burst its banks after Storm Henk hit (PA)

In Warwickshire, a rescue team was called out to The Ford in Kenilworth to help a motorist who got stuck trying to drive through flood water.

There were 246 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, and 353 alerts for possible flooding by 7.15pm, according to the Environment Agency.

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 38,000 customers were without power as a direct result of storm damage, as of 7pm on Tuesday.

A vehicle drives through standing water close to a flooded Worcester racecourse (PA)

The Met Office stated: “A spell of very strong winds, already having affected southwest England, will move eastwards across parts of south Wales, southern England, the south Midlands and East Anglia during the afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 70-80 mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west. Inland, gusts of 50-60 mph are more probable, but perhaps briefly 60-70 mph in one or two places.”

This latest storm comes after Storm Gerrit hammered the UK with wet and windy weather just one week ago, with a localised tornado ripping through homes in Manchester.