Fallen tree blocks path in London woods as Storm Henk brings strong winds

A fallen tree blocked the road to a popular cafe in Oxleas Woods, London, on Tuesday 2 January.

Storm Henk brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of southern England and Wales, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow warnings.

Ben Spiteri (@Benspiteri) captured footage of the fallen tree on Crown Woods Lane, Greenwich, at around 3:15pm on Tuesday.

He told The Independent that eight other cars were in the car park at the time, with people “trying to keep warm” at the cafe, and anybody walking in the woods needing to find an alternative route out.

Mr Spiteri’s footage also showed tree surgeons working to clear the debris on Tuesday afternoon.