Scaffolding collapsed onto a road in Greenwich, southeast London, as Storm Henk battered the capital on Tuesday 2 January.

Winds of up to 69mph were registered at Heathrow airport, while strong gusts also downed trees and blew over sheds elsewhere in the capital.

Footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the scaffolding collapse in Greenwich, with debris blocking traffic on Creek Road.

“Storm Henk causing chaos in Greenwich - this is the building that burned down in 2022! Creek Road is cursed,” X user Catherine Woodhouse wrote, posting the video.