Garden shed collapses as Storm Henk hits London

A garden shed collapsed in Greenwich, southeast London, as Storm Henk battered the capital on Tuesday 2 January.

Winds of up to 69mph were registered at Heathrow airport, according to ITV Weather, while strong gusts also downed trees elsewhere.

In footage shared with The Independent, a shed is blown over by the strong winds.

Travel across the south of England was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon, with train companies urging Brits not to travel amid high winds.

Thameslink, which connects South East England and London, told passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary due to “multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network”.