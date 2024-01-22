Man, 84, dies after car collides with fallen tree during Storm Isha

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 84-year-old man has died during Storm Isha after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree, Police Scotland have said.

The force said the pensioner was the front-seat passenger and was declared dead at the scene. The other occupants of the Hyundai were not injured.

The car was travelling on the A905 Beancross Road in Grangemouth, Falkirk, when it struck a fallen tree at around 11.45pm during an amber weather warning as Storm Isha hit the UK.

A tree branch fallen on Notting Hill road in south Belfast during Storm Isha (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 6am on Monday.

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday.

“I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

The 84-year-old is the third victim of Storm Isha after a young woman was killed in a horror crash with a tree, just hours after another driver was killed after his vehicle left the road.

The passenger, in her 20s, suffered fatal injuries when the van she was in collided with a tree at 1.50am on Monday in Carnalogue, County Louth in Ireland.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The woman’s body remains at the scene this morning and a technical examination will be carried out by Gardaí Forensic Collision Investigators later today. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them and have closed the road.

A Louth County council spokesman said: “Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene of a tragic incident that occurred early this morning at Carnalogue.

Waves strike a breakwater, with the Newhaven Lighthouse in the background (Getty Images)

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young female passenger who lost her life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam (At the right hand of God was her soul).”

A Gardaí spokesperson added: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred at Carnalogue in County Louth during the early hours of Monday morning, 22 January.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

Waves hit a structure at the Ireland coastline during Storm Isha in Dublin (via REUTERS)

The fatal crash came hours after another man, in his 40s, died in a crash in County Mayo. The man was the driver and only occupant of the car that left the road during difficult conditions at around 6.15pm on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Road Safety Authority advised all road users to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris on roads.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Leitrim and Sligo until 7pm, and further Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for the entire island on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Very strong winds are expected in these areas, which can lead to large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and objects becoming loose and displaced.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.