Huge search for woman at sea as Storm Jocelyn batters UK coastline

A major search involving a helicopter and boats was launched after a woman was reported in the sea while Storm Jocelyn battered the UK with 97mph winds.

The alarm was raised over the person reported to be in the water at Porthcawl beach, South Wales on Tuesday evening - but after several hours of searching in the treacherous conditions, the search was suspended in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rescue services said a decision on further action would be made on Wednesday morning. The Independent has approached HM Coastguard for an update.

Rescue teams from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, Llantwit Major and Llansteffan took part in the search, and joined by an HM Coastguard helicopter from St Athan and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Mumbles and Barry Dock.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening South Wales Police responded to reports of a woman in the water at Porthcawl beach. The coastguard are leading the ongoing search effort.”

The coastguard issued a statement warning people to take special care and stay aware from the water’s edge (AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as most of Britain continues to be affected by yellow and amber weather warnings brought by Storm Jocelyn. With warnings for wind covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, wales and northern England on Wednesday.

Alerts noted specific danger to those in coastal towns, with an amber wind warning in northern Scotland saying injuries and a “danger to life” is likely from large waves and beach materials being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

As Storm Jocelyn made its way over to the UK, the coastguard issued a statement warning people to take special care and stay aware from the water’s edge.

“An amber wind warning has been issued for the worst affected areas from 6pm on Tuesday. Take special care by the coast, avoid cliffs and stay away from the water’s edge”, they said.

“Large waves can easily sweep you off your feet. Before heading out, check the weather forecast and tide times using the Met Office app. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

The Met Office warned of a danger to life along many coastal areas as Storm Jocelyn sweeps across the country (JO-SHREEVE via REUTERS)

The 10th named storm of the season comes just two days after its predecessor Storm Isha left at least four people dead and thousands without power.

An 84-year-old man died during Storm Isha after the car in which he was a front seat passenger crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.

A man in his 60s was killed in a crash involving two vans and a fallen tree in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on Sunday night while a 25-year-old woman died after her van slammed into a tree in Carnalogue, Ireland in the early hours of Monday morning.

Further transport disruption is expected with rail services to and from Scotland suspended until at least noon on Wednesday.

Martin Thomson, national operations manager for resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “Across the wider network, we can expect to see more delays and cancellations with ferries, flights and rail into Wednesday morning.”

Network Rail Scotland said it had dealt with incidents including flooding, fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a high wall above a track on Tuesday evening and would be inspecting routes for damage from first light.

Avanti West Coast also told passengers not to attempt to travel north of Preston until at least noon on Wednesday and warned journeys in northwest England may take longer due to speed restrictions.