Storm Jocelyn has arrived in the UK bringing 80mph winds and more travel chaos, flooding and damages.

The Met Office warned the storm could have even more impact and cause more disruption than the preceding Storm Isha, which wreaked havoc and left at least four people dead.

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn,” Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.

Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Flights have been cancelled and trains were suspended for this morning, while operators warned passengers to check for cancellations and delays before beginning their journeys.

Thousands of homes have been affected by power cuts, and parts of York have been flooded.