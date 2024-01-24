Storm Jocelyn – live: UK battered by 80mph winds amid warnings of ‘more impacts’ than Storm Isha
Flights and trains cancelled across country as commuters urged to check their routes before starting journeys
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
Storm Jocelyn has arrived in the UK bringing 80mph winds and more travel chaos, flooding and damages.
The Met Office warned the storm could have even more impact and cause more disruption than the preceding Storm Isha, which wreaked havoc and left at least four people dead.
“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn,” Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.
Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.
Flights have been cancelled and trains were suspended for this morning, while operators warned passengers to check for cancellations and delays before beginning their journeys.
Thousands of homes have been affected by power cuts, and parts of York have been flooded.
Will Storm Jocelyn be worse than Storm Isha?
Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.
He said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20mm quite widely with 40 to 50mm over higher ground in south-west Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of north-west England.
“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to reach 75 to 80mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal north-west Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”
Storm Jocelyn keeps Britons up as thousands of businesses remain without power
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power in the UK as Britons say winds from Storm Jocelyn are shaking windows and sending bins flying.
Many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are complaining that heavy gusts from Storm Jocelyn have kept them up tonight.
“This #StormJocelyn definitely sounds and feels worse than #StormIsha,” wrote Francesca Renèe Reid, a resident of London.
“The latch on my windows broken and it actually feels like it’s gonna fly off it’s hinges,” wrote another user, Elle.
“Getting enough sound sleep in UK now is a miracle,” wrote Abigail Mungai.
In pictures- Storm Jocelyn arrives in County Clare
Satellite video shows Storm Jocelyn passing near UK
Mapped - Today’s weather warnings
The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.
A yellow warning for ice has also been issued across northern and eastern parts of Scotland.
Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.
Airport issues warning to passengers
East Midlands Airport has advised travellers to check travel advice before flying since a yellow weather warning is in place due to Storm Jocelyn’s imminent arrival.
They have reassured fliers the airport will run as usual.
Watch - Floodwater surrounds Yorkshire houses as Storm Isha leaves at least two dead
Floodwater surrounds Yorkshire houses as Storm Isha leaves at least two dead
Storm Jocelyn is set to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Isha, which left entire communities submerged in floodwater. Drone footage over York shows the extent of the flooding on Tuesday, 23 January, as heavy rain caused river levels to rise. The aerial view shows the overflowed River Ouse in Yorkshire, which was recorded at 3.74 metres this morning Storm Jocelyn will bring 80mph winds, with many towns still reeling from Isha’s powerful winds, which reached over 100mph in parts of Scotland. The Met Office say a yellow wind warning is in place across the county for Tuesday and until 3pm on Wednesday.
Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm
RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With so much heavy rainfall and debris on the roads, driving conditions will be very challenging, especially across northern parts of the country where the weather is at its worst.
“Visibility will be severely reduced due to the spray from lorries and other large vehicles, and the amount of water on the roads will increase stopping distances.
“We urge drivers to consider postponing their journeys in these areas if at all possible.
“We also suggest drivers avoid parking underneath or near to trees.”
Meanwhile, parts of York were affected by flooding.
The number of flood warnings – meaning flooding was expected – had reached 13 in England and 14 in Scotland.
ICYMI- Storm Jocelyn: Commuters given 5-hour warning to travel before winds wreak havoc
Train companies have warned against travel between England and Scotland on Tuesday afternoon as Storm Jocelyn is set to lash the UK with heavy downpours and winds of up to 80mph.
The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for winds covering most of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.
It comes just a day after Storm Isha left thousands of people without power and caused havoc on roads, trains and planes as the UK was blasted by intense rain and winds of up to 107mph.
The severe weather has prompted TransPennine Express, the intercity train operator in northern England and southern Scotland, to issue a “do not travel” notice.
The state-run company is “strongly urging customers travelling to/from Edinburgh/Glasgow not to travel after 3pm on Tuesday 23 January”. Services are expected to be restored at midday on Wednesday.
Read the full story here...
Storm Jocelyn: Commuters given 5-hour warning to travel before winds wreak havoc
Train companies have urged Anglo-Scottish travellers to make their journeys early as Storm Jocelyn approaches
Family mourn ‘beautiful little sister’ killed by tree in Storm Isha
The family of a woman killed when her van slammed into a tree during the high winds of Storm Isha have spoken of their heartbreak.
Kate Keenan had just turned 25 when she suffered fatal injuries in the horror crash in Carnalogue, Ireland at 1.50am on Monday.
Kate’s sister Rachel penned an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing: “How am I going to do life without my beautiful little sister?
“You were the strong one - not me. I never wanted you to leave me.”
Read the full story by Barney Davies here...
Family mourn ‘beautiful little sister’ killed by tree in Storm Isha
Kate Keenan was named as one of the four victims of Storm Isha
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies