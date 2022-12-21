✕ Close More than 10,000 ambulance staff in England and Wales join latest wave of strikes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ambulance workers in Wales have left picket lines to respond to emergencies during strike action.

Thousands of ambulance staff in England and Wales have joined nurses in planned strike action over pay and conditions, with emergency and life-threatening calls being prioritised.

Rachel Harrison, GMB Union national secretary, said the government could solve the dispute at any time.

“We have tried everything to raise pay, the issue that is causing this dispute, but the government will not listen and will not talk,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strike will increase the strain on NHS services with hospitals saying the action would put patients at risk.

The NHS Confederation, which represents national health service organisations, said the strike risked patient safety.

“We cannot guarantee patient safety, we cannot avoid risks in the context of this industrial action,” chief executive Matthew Taylor told BBC radio on Tuesday.

The government said the “deeply regrettable” strike would result in fewer ambulances on the road.

The latest strike action comes as emergency and urgent care services across the country have experienced the highest levels of demand and delays.