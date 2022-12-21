Ambulance strike - live: Paramedics leave picket line to attend emergencies
The government has called the strike ‘deeply regrettable’
Ambulance workers in Wales have left picket lines to respond to emergencies during strike action.
Thousands of ambulance staff in England and Wales have joined nurses in planned strike action over pay and conditions, with emergency and life-threatening calls being prioritised.
Rachel Harrison, GMB Union national secretary, said the government could solve the dispute at any time.
“We have tried everything to raise pay, the issue that is causing this dispute, but the government will not listen and will not talk,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.
The strike will increase the strain on NHS services with hospitals saying the action would put patients at risk.
The NHS Confederation, which represents national health service organisations, said the strike risked patient safety.
“We cannot guarantee patient safety, we cannot avoid risks in the context of this industrial action,” chief executive Matthew Taylor told BBC radio on Tuesday.
The government said the “deeply regrettable” strike would result in fewer ambulances on the road.
The latest strike action comes as emergency and urgent care services across the country have experienced the highest levels of demand and delays.
More than 650 people waiting for ambulance in West Midlands
More than 650 people are waiting for an ambulance to turn up right now across the West Midlands.
At 6.30pm last night, the number of 999 calls waiting for an ambulance stood at 654 across the West Midlands region, with more than 100 of the service’s 340 ambulances waiting outside hospital for more than 30 minutes, according to Birmingham Live.
West Midlands residents are being given an assurance that the ambulance service will continue to respond to life-threatening incidents on Wednesday, despite strike action.
Paramedic says patients’ lives have been at risk “longer than strikes were even considered"
A paramedic based in Nottinghamshire has said patients’ lives have been at risk “longer than these strikes were even considered” following strike action on Wednesday.
Tom, 33, has been a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service for five years and said he would be striking if he was on duty.
“I’ve attended elderly patients who have been on the floor with broken hips for over 20 hours. They’ve been waiting that long that their limbs have started to become necrotic (dying tissue), resulting in major surgery to remove said limbs,” he told PA news agency.
“In 14 hours I saw and attended one patient of my own and did not have a break... And there were, at one point, 11 ambulances stuck at (the) hospital unable to be freed back onto the road.
“The conditions we work in on a regular basis don’t enable us to do the job we want to do to its full capacity and is putting patients’ lives at risk long before strikes were even considered.... We regularly go 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 hours without a break or even so much as a brew or any warm food, or food at all, due to these delays.
“The ambulance service striking is one that has very little bearing on the grand scheme of things but hopefully has a big influence on highlighting the already failing NHS we so desperately need to treasure and invest in.”
Single dad and EMT says he “earns less than he did working in a call centre"
An EMT and single dad from Cardiff, Wales has shared he earns “less now” than he did while “working in a call centre”.
Harry Maskers, 34, an EMT of three years, said: “I’ve made the difficult decision to come into work to strike in civilian clothes. I won’t be responding to critical calls, like many of my colleagues who are doing the same.
“All the calls we respond to on a day-to-day basis are critical anyway, so... every shift feels like a strike because most of the time we’re not responding to calls.”
He said spending time waiting outside of hospital for a free bed is “demoralising” and “the back of an ambulance is no place to toilet someone, to wash someone, to comfort someone in distress”.
“I earn less now than I did when I was 20 and working in a call centre, and believe me I experience a lot more trauma in this job,” he continued.
“I’m a single dad but I’m fortunate, I have a strong support network and family around me. But I know people a lot worse off who are having to use food banks.
“One day you’re saving someone’s life or holding someone’s hands because their son has committed suicide upstairs. The next day you’re going into a food bank because you can’t feed yourself. It’s beyond a joke now and something needs to change.”
“Doing a job not for the money is all well and good but it doesn’t pay your mortgage, and it doesn’t put food on your kid’s table.
In pictures: Ambulance staff strike in London
Ambulance workers in London are on strike this morning amid a dispute with the government over pay and working conditions.
Union leader defends ambulance workers crossing picket line to attend 999 calls
A union leader has defended ambulance workers who cross the picket line to attend to emergency calls.
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “I don’t think it [crossing the picket line] undermines the strike action at all.
“When they are coming out on the blue lights we are clapping them as they come out because we know is where they want to be is treating patients.
“Where I want them to be is treating patients so we have tried to do our best to make sure the patients do not suffer,” she continued.
“If there is a category one incident we are proud that they are going out to treat those patients who need critical help.”
During strike action, emergency and life-threatening calls are still being responded to and prioritised by NHS staff.
Most England ambulance trusts declare critical incidents
Almost all of the ambulance trusts in England have declared critical incidents, with huge pressure and disruption causing potential risks to patients.
Many trusts have said that they were facing difficulties before strikes began on Wednesday, which has seen thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics take action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
A critical incident is defined by the NHS as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services, patients may have been harmed or the environment is not safe requiring special measures and support from other agencies, to restore normal operating functions”.
Declaring a critical incident on Monday, East of England Ambulance Service NHS services in that region were under “huge pressure as a consequence of 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays”.
The service said declaring a critical incident would allow it to “ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allow us to access wider support from our health and care partners”.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had declared its incident on Tuesday as a result of “significant demand pressures impacting on its ability to respond safely to patients”.
South Central Ambulance Service said on Tuesday it was under “extreme pressure which escalated over the weekend and has continued into this week”.
It said the industrial action planned this month “may add further pressure”.
Pregnant women advised against home births during strikes
Pregnant women are being advised against home births and to call triages as early as possible if needed during strikes.
Delays to ambulance services due to strike action means expectant mothers may experience delays in the case of an emergency.
NHS Lewisham and Greenwich Trust wrote: “We understand that the potential delay in ambulance response times may cause concern to those who are planning a homebirth. In view of this, we recommend that, if you go into labour on the day of the strike, you should give birth in one of our Birth Centres.
“We recognise that this recommendation may be disappointing, but we are committed to ensuring that the safety of our women and birthing people is maintained at all times.
“If you make an informed decision to labour and birth at home during this period, the homebirth midwives will still attend to provide you with care,” they continued. “However, this may compromise the safety of you and your baby.
“If ambulances are not available, delays in treatment may happen, and this could have an impact on the mother’s and/or baby’s health and wellbeing.”
In pictures: Ambulance staff in Liverpool on strike
Ambulance workers are striking outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool this morning, amid a dispute with the government over pay and conditions.
Pregnant mothers “not guaranteed” an ambulance during strikes, says NHS
Pregnant mothers are being told there is “no guarantee” an ambulance or parademic will come to your home during strikes.
For women who are close to their due date, they are being advised to make alternative plans to get to hospital such as by car or taxi.
“Dor women expecting a baby, if there is a possibility you might give birth on one of the strike days there is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will come to your home to attend you in labour or in the event of an emergency,” said he Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
“Please, therefore, make sure you have plans to get to hospital, for example by car or taxi. If you think you are in labour or have any concerns call our Maternity Triage Department immediately
Welsh ambulance service workers leave picket line to respond to emergencies
An Welsh ambulance service have been called away from the picket line to respond to emergency calls, a GMB union representative has said.
Nathan Holman, the union’s South West and Wales representative, tweeted a video of himself alone at Pentwyn service station in Cardiff just before 8am on Wednesday - less than one hour into the day-long walkout.
Mr Holman said: “I’m standing here on the picket line outside Pentwyn ambulance station.
“Unfortunately, all the members have had to go because, as you can see behind me, there’s only one vehicle left, they’ve all jumped on a vehicle and responded to emergency calls.
“So, just shows we’re still responding to the public.”
Around 1,500 ambulance staff in Wales are expected to take part in Wednesday’s industrial action.
Crews are still required to respond to critical 999 calls, but despite this the service is expected to be “significantly impacted”, according to the Welsh Government.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies