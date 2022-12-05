Strike news live - Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced
RMT said the offer did not meet any of their criteria in securing job security and better working conditions
Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday.
Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.
The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.
The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming they still awaited a mandate from the Government.
Strikes on 14 train companies will go ahead next week although talks will be held with the Rail Delivery Group on Tuesday.
It comes as the coming weeks are set to be impacted with a raft of professions striking.
Nurses are set to stage walkouts on two dates in December and firefighters also have begun balloting for strike action.
Luke Chester, TSSA organising director, said: “This offer is the best we can achieve through negotiation, and it was undoubtedly improved because of the ballot results and strike action taken by our members, who we applaud.
“Our members will now have their say on this offer and we are suspending strike action.
“Our union is pleased that this offer provides job security and certainty for Network Rail staff through to 2025 and we’re proud to have achieved a pay offer which provides for the lowest paid in the company with significant underpinning to ensure that those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis receive proportionately the most.
“This offer shows what can be achieved when employers and unions are able to negotiate in good faith. It is significantly better than the offer put by the Rail Delivery Group, which we have rejected.
“On every issue – job security, pay and conditions – the RDG offer falls short and is shackled by Government interference. They need to look at what can be achieved when negotiations are not hindered and come back to the table with an improved offer that allows us to resolve this dispute once and for all.”
TSSA calls off strike action
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) announced it was calling off strikes planned in NR for December and is putting an offer to its members.
The TSSA had been due to strike on December 17 and take other forms of industrial action from December 13.
The union had announced that an offer from the Rail Delivery Group had been rejected, meaning industrial action at train operators would go ahead in the coming weeks.
The TSSA said on Monday that after talks with NR over the weekend, it had received a “best and final offer” in writing from the company, which was considered at a meeting of its reps.
Union members will vote in the coming weeks on whether to accept the offer.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was unfortunate that the union had been “compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers”.
He said: “We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the Government to the detriment of our members.”
Shelter workers to strike over pay
More than 600 workers at the housing and homeless charity Shelter are beginning an unprecedented fortnight of strike action on Monday in a dispute over pay.
Unite said a three per cent pay increase this year has left many of Shelter’s own staff unable to pay their rent.
The union accused the charity’s management of refusing to enter into meaningful negotiations.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is unforgivable that workers at Shelter find themselves actually being haunted by the prospect of being made homeless.
“Shelter has sufficient reserves to pay its hardworking and dedicated staff a decent pay rise but it has chosen not to.”
Tim Gutteridge, Shelter’s director of finance and strategy enablement, said: “Regrettably, the cost-of-living crisis is impacting both our colleagues and operational costs, and we are doing everything we can to navigate these challenging economic times.
He added: “Our ambition remains trying to support colleagues through this difficult period, while being able to deliver our frontline services and campaign work.
“This year we gave all staff a pay rise - which for non-management staff means an increase of between 8% and 12.3% - consisting of a 3% consolidated increase and a one-off payment of £1,500.
“As a Real Living Wage employer, Shelter is also implementing the Real Living Wage Foundation’s increase of 10.1% from December 2022, much earlier than required, benefiting the colleagues who receive this at the earliest opportunity.
The strike action will end on Friday 16 December.
Keir Starmer opposes new laws to limit strikes
Keir Starmer has set his face against government proposals to tighten restrictions on the right to strike as the UK braces for a winter of discontent.
The Labour leader said that new laws to limit industrial action are not “the best way forward”.
Reports suggest that prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering rushing through an anti-strikes bill in response to the threat of walkouts in the NHS, rail and postal services.
Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
Starmer says ‘both sides’ must compromise in rail dispute
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “both sides need to compromise” in the ongoing rail dispute which leaves the public-facing strike disruption.
Asked what the offer to unions should be, Sir Keir told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Both sides need to compromise, both sides need to finish the negotiations and the government needs to drive them forward.
“He added: “The government’s been sitting on its hands in this. That’s not good enough. And I think if you look at the example of Wales, you can see that with a different approach this could be resolved.”
When is the next December rail strike?
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.
The bitter dispute involves the rail unions, the train operators and the infrastructure provider Network Rail. The first national strikes were called six months ago, and more have been called before Christmas and after New Year.
The dates for the next round of national strikes are 13-14 and 16-17 December, plus 3-4 and 6-7 January. Between the pre-Christmas and post-New Year strikes, from 18 December to 2 January, the RMT union will ban overtime.
Simon Calder has the full story:
Every strike likely to affect the UK by the end of the year
As inflation has climbed steadily throughout year, workers have seen rising prices eroding their earnings – just as employers have been trying to make savings or modernise working practices to cope with increasing costs.
The result? Clashes over pay, redundancies, pensions and terms and conditions.
Jane Dalton has the full list of all professions and industries for which strike dates have already been announced:
Welcome to The Independent’s live updates on all the strike action taking place across the UK in the coming weeks
