Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday.

Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.

The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.

The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming they still awaited a mandate from the Government.

Strikes on 14 train companies will go ahead next week although talks will be held with the Rail Delivery Group on Tuesday.

It comes as the coming weeks are set to be impacted with a raft of professions striking.

Nurses are set to stage walkouts on two dates in December and firefighters also have begun balloting for strike action.