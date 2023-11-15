Government meets inflation target early as Braverman attacks Sunak ahead of Rwanda plan – live
Former home secretary accuses PM of ‘betrayal’ and failing to deliver on key policies
Inflation has fallen to 4.6 per cent in October, putting the government on track to meet its target to halve inflation by the end of the year.
The latest UK inflation figures show a sharp slowdown in the annual pace of price rises, easing pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates.
This comes as Suella Braverman launched a blistering attack on the prime minister last night after being sacked as home secretary for a series of controversial and highly inflammatory remarks about homeless people and the police.
Ms Braverman accused the prime minister of “betrayal” and failing to deliver on key policy areas such as illegal migration, in an explosive letter designed to cause him maximum damage.
She also accused Mr Sunak, who she described as “weak”, of leaving the country in an “impossible position” with no “credible Plan B” just hours before a crunch court ruling on his flagship Rwanda plan.
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide whether or not the government’s controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda, which has been under review for 18 months, is lawful. Ongoing legal battles have meant there have yet to be any migrants sent to the East African nation under the policy.
Sunak attributes inflation figures to “hard decisions and fiscal discipline”
Rishi Sunak said “hard decisions and fiscal discipline” by his Government had contributed to the fall in inflation.
“Inflation works like a tax. It eats into the pound in your pocket, affecting the price of your food shop, your mortgage, the size of your pension pot,” the Prime Minister said.
“This is why halving inflation has been my number one priority.
“Getting it down has involved hard decisions and fiscal discipline.
“Official figures released this morning confirm we have halved inflation, meeting the first of the five priorities I set out at the beginning of this year.
“While it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising as quickly, we know many people are continuing to struggle, which is why we must stay the course to continue to get inflation all the way back down to 2%.”
Shadow chancellor says Government should not be ‘popping Champagne'
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government should not be “popping Champagne corks” about the fall in the rate of inflation, with people still struggling with the cost of living.
“The fall in inflation will come as some relief for families struggling with the cost of living,” she said.
“But now is not the time for Conservative ministers to be popping champagne corks and patting themselves on the back.
“After 13 years of economic failure under the Conservatives, working people are worse off with higher mortgage bills, prices still rising in the shops and inflation twice as high as the Bank of England’s target.
“Rishi Sunak is too out of touch and his party is too divided to help people who are worried about the cost of living.
“A Labour government’s priority would be making working people better off by boosting wages, cutting people’s bills and getting the economy growing again.”
Food prices and reduction in energy price cap helped reduce inflation rates
Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “Inflation fell substantially on the month as last year’s steep rise in energy costs has been followed by a small reduction in the energy price cap this year.
“Food prices were little changed on the month, after rising this time last year, while hotel prices fell, both helping to push inflation to its lowest rate for two years.”
UK inflation drops to 4.6 per cent
The UK’s CPI index has dropped to 4.6% in October, down from 6.7% in September.
This means it has fallen to a two-year low, and means inflation has more than halved since late last year.
ICYMI: Headache for David Cameron as former aide refused entry to Georgia
A former adviser to both Boris Johnson and David Cameron has been denied entry to Georgia where he was due to meet with officials from a pro-Western opposition party.
In a first headache for Rishi Sunak’s new foreign secretary, the ex-adviser to the former prime ministers Ben Mallet was turned away at the border by Georgian authorities.
Bel Trew and Chris Stevenson report:
ICYMI: Braverman’s humiliation of Sunak has echoes of Geoffrey Howe’s deadly attack on Thatcher
Her furious swipe at Rishi Sunak will go down in history, writes John Rentoul, but will it be a fatal blow?
Read John’s full piece here:
ICYMI: Braverman letter in full
Suella Braverman has accused Rishi Sunak of “betrayal” over a promise to stop small boat crossings in an incendiary letter after being sacked as home secretary.
In a broadside aimed at the prime minister, she accused him of having “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies, and said his “distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so”.
You can read the letter in full here:
ICYMI: Bitter Braverman’s brutal revenge on Sunak the ‘failure’
Suella Braverman has branded Rishi Sunak a failure and accused him of betraying a secret deal on small boats in a blistering attack that once again plunged the Conservatives into open warfare.
In an incendiary letter a day after she was sacked as home secretary, Ms Braverman told the prime minister he had “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies.
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report:
More than 50 criminal investigations begin into suspected fraud linked to Covid support schemes
More than 50 criminal investigations have started into suspected fraud linked to Covid-19 support schemes, according to Jeremy Hunt.
The Chancellor added that a total of 80 arrests have been made so far as he responded to concerns from Labour.
Speaking at Treasury questions, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is uncovering “unsavoury examples of Government mismanagement”.
Richard Wheeler reports:
ICYMI: Cameron’s return to government leaves woman shocked: ‘You are joking?’
A woman was shocked to find out that David Cameron was back in government - when she was stopped in the street by a news reporter, Oliver Browning reports.
Paul McNamara, Channel 4’s senior political correspondent, was on the streets of Dudley, West Midlands, gauging the public opinion on Mr Cameron’s return to the cabinet.
“He’s back? What are you on about?” the shocked woman says, when told he has taken up the position of foreign secretary.
“You’re joking!” she then cries, and when the reporter tells her he isn’t, she turns her head away.
The reporter concludes their exchange by asking the woman if she’s “glad” he’s back.
“Not really, no,” she responds. Watch the clip here:
