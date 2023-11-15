✕ Close Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inflation has fallen to 4.6 per cent in October, putting the government on track to meet its target to halve inflation by the end of the year.

The latest UK inflation figures show a sharp slowdown in the annual pace of price rises, easing pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

This comes as Suella Braverman launched a blistering attack on the prime minister last night after being sacked as home secretary for a series of controversial and highly inflammatory remarks about homeless people and the police.

Ms Braverman accused the prime minister of “betrayal” and failing to deliver on key policy areas such as illegal migration, in an explosive letter designed to cause him maximum damage.

She also accused Mr Sunak, who she described as “weak”, of leaving the country in an “impossible position” with no “credible Plan B” just hours before a crunch court ruling on his flagship Rwanda plan.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide whether or not the government’s controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda, which has been under review for 18 months, is lawful. Ongoing legal battles have meant there have yet to be any migrants sent to the East African nation under the policy.