The “disastrous” Conservative government and Brexit have worsened Britain’s food shortages, a farming group has said.

It comes as UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.

A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.

In a video shared this morning, Save British Farming chair Liz Webster said: “The reason that we have food shortages in Britain, and that we don’t have food shortages in Spain – or anywhere else in the European Union – is because of Brexit, and also because of this disastrous Conservative government that has no interest in food production, farming or even food supply.”

Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King also pinned the blame on the UK’s departure from the EU.

“I hate to say it, but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit,” ” he told LBC.