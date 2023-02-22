Supermarket rationing – latest: Brexit worsens UK food shortages, farming group claims
Farming group accuses government of having ‘no interest in food supply’
The “disastrous” Conservative government and Brexit have worsened Britain’s food shortages, a farming group has said.
It comes as UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
In a video shared this morning, Save British Farming chair Liz Webster said: “The reason that we have food shortages in Britain, and that we don’t have food shortages in Spain – or anywhere else in the European Union – is because of Brexit, and also because of this disastrous Conservative government that has no interest in food production, farming or even food supply.”
Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King also pinned the blame on the UK’s departure from the EU.
“I hate to say it, but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit,” ” he told LBC.
Supply ‘hurt horribly by Brexit,’ says former Sainsbury’s CEO
Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King acknowledged supply has been affected by poor weather abroad, but has also been “hurt horribly by Brexit”.
Mr King told LBC that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years.
“These are products that we do produce, or in the past have produced year round in the UK,” Mr King said.
He continued: “North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.
“But those greenhouses have suffered, really, from two big things. I hate to say it, but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.”
Mr King also asserted that the supermarket industry had suffered from the government’s decision to exclude it from its energy support scheme.
Watch: Shelves left bare after supply issues lead to supermarket rations
Extreme weather conditions behind shortage, says supermarket director
James Bailey, the executive director of supermarket Waitrose, said extreme weather rather than Brexit was to blame for the shortage of produce.
“It’s been snowing and hailing in Spain, it was hailing in North Africa last week - that is wiping out a large proportion of those crops,” he told LBC radio.
“Give it about a fortnight and the other growing seasons in other parts of the world will have caught up and we should be able to get that supply back in.”
Where are the tomatoes?
Britain is facing a shortage of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, after supermarket supplies were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa.
Grocers said the situation was exacerbated by less winter production in greenhouses in Britain and the Netherlands due to high energy costs.
Though largely self-sufficient in the summer, Britain typically imports 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces from December to March, according to BRC data.
Asda, Britain’s third largest grocer, said it had introduced a temporary three-pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, while rival Morrisons said it would impose a cap of two items per customer.
