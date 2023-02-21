Supermarket rationing – latest: UK stores launch limits on food after shelves lay empty
Bad and weather and transport problems are behind the supply disruptions
UK supermarkets are launching rationing programmes of selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers from Wednesday.
Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.
It is understood that retailers believe the problems stem from poor yields on the continent and north Africa, and that supplies will improve in the coming days or weeks.
Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said: “Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.”
Which supermarkets are involved in rationing?
So far Asda and Morrisons are the first supermarkets to announce they will be rationing food.
The shortages are understood to be resulting in industry-wide gaps on shelves in the UK, with producers further reporting needing to cut back on greenhouse numbers due to the spike in energy prices.
Morrisons will also start a ban of more than two items tomorrow, with limited produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
“Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa”, an Asda spokesperson said.
“We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”
Minette Batters, the head of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), told Sky News: “Everybody wants to avoid rationing, effectively, which is what we saw with eggs in December.”
Supermarkets ration fruit and vegetables with warning over panic buying
Supermarkets across the country have begun rationing fresh food items in a move which is expected to last “weeks.”
A poor harvest in Europe means Asda is now limiting customers to a maximum of three items such as peppers, lettuce and broccoli.
Shoppers across the country have been sharing their frustration on social media after being unable to find tomatoes at their local stores.
Growers and suppliers in Morocco have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past three to four weeks – all of which have affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain.
Supplies from Britain’s other major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.
Production problems in Morocco began in January with unusually cold night-time temperatures that affected tomato ripening.
These were compounded by ferry cancellations due to bad weather, affecting lorry deliveries.
Supermarket issues warning as it rations fruit and vegetables
Supplies from Britain’s major winter sources gave also been badly affected by weather
