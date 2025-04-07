Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surfer who was “brought back to life” by an off-duty RNLI lifeguard and airlifted to hospital by a charity has sparked backlash after he set up a fundraiser for a new wet suit.

Sam Brenchley almost died after he was hit on the head and knocked unconscious “for a few minutes” by his surfboard on March 31.

He was spotted by an off-duty lifeguard at Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, who took him to shore where he was then air-lifted to hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance, a charity which relies on donations to operate.

Mr Brenchley’s wet suit was cut from his body during the rescue effort, prompting him to launch a £350 fundraiser for a new wetsuit to “get back in the water”.

However, his appeal - which was shared on a local Facebook group in a now deleted post - was not received well by other locals.

open image in gallery Sam Brenchley almost died after he was knocked unconscious on Fistral Beach (pictured) in Newquay, Cornwall ( Getty Images )

“Was fully expecting this to be raising money for the air ambulance, not asking for strangers to donate towards buying you a new wetsuit,” one wrote in response.

Another person, who said they were a part of the rescue effort wrote: “As I was one of 3 who pulled him out the water unconscious this is very disheartening to see, donation to air ambulance is more suitable than a wetsuit!”

Mr Brenchley later shared an update on the appeal - confirming the funds raised would be going to the charity - after he was gifted a new wetsuit from a local surf shop.

“I want to thank the air ambulance for there incredible service and to the people on the beach that found me and and saved my life, to say I'm full of gratitude right now is an understatement,” he wrote.

open image in gallery Sam Brenchley was spotted by an “off-duty lifeguard” at Fistral Beach in Newquay ( Getty Images )

“Surfing for me is a big part of my mental health stability and this suit allows me to go out everyday day and spend time doing the thing I love, I just want to get back to that position when I have recovered.”

Cornwall Air Ambulance responds to over 1,000 rescue missions each year and receives no government funding but needs an estimated £8 million a year to operate.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Air Ambulance confirmed the incident and said: “Cornwall Air Ambulance was tasked to an incident at Fistral Beach in Newquay on March 31. We conveyed one patient to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for onward care.”